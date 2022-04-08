Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Income Tax department attaches 41 assets, including one hotel linked to Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav

    The attached properties are 31 flats in Bilkhadi Chamber building in Byculla, in Bandra, a flat worth Rs 5 crore and a hotel in Byculla named Crown Imperial.
     

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 8, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

    The Income Tax department has attached nearly 41 properties, including a flat worth Rs 5 crore allegedly belonging to Shiv Sena leader and former Chairman of the Standing Committee of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Yashwant Jadhav in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, stated sources in the Income Tax Department on Friday. 

    In the document, the attached properties are 31 flats in Bilkhadi Chamber Building in Byculla, in Bandra, a flat worth Rs 5 crore and also, in Byculla, a hotel named Crown Imperial.

    Officials believe all the assets were acquired when Jadhav was the Chairman of the Standing Committee of BMC.

    As per the department source, the attached properties are registered in the name of Yashwant Jadhav and his family members and close aide. 

    The hotel has been named after Shiv Sena MLA and Jadhav's wife, Yamini Jadhav's mother, Sunanda Mohite.

    The department had issued a summon to close associates of the Shiv Sena leaders Vilas Mohite and Vineet Jadhav, to record their statement. But no one appeared for the statement.

    As per sources, Vilas Mohite was the one who overlooked the entire work of Yashwant Jadhav's BMC, and Vineet Jadhav was a director of one of Bimal Aggarwal's companies, Newshawk Multimedia Pvt Ltd. 

    Notably, Bimal Aggarwal is the same individual whose name was featured in Parambir Singh's extortion case.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2022, 11:59 AM IST
