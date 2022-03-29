Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'System is being used': says Aaditya Thackeray over 'Matoshree' Controversy

    The state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray stated that they have decided not to believe in such rumours.

    System is being use : says Aaditya Thackeray over 'Matoshree' Controversy
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 29, 2022, 6:25 PM IST

    Maharashtra state cabinet minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday stated not to believe rumours. The statement comes after reports surfaced claiming that there was a mention of 'Matoshree' (the name of Thackeray's residence) in the former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav's diary, which Income Tax officials purportedly recovered during a raid.

    While talking to the reporters, Thackeray said that they had decided not to believe in such rumours. The system is being used; rumours are spread to defame the government. It's a political conspiracy, and this dirty politics must stop. 

    The Thackeray family resides in Kalanagar in Bandra, Mumbai, and the family home is named 'Matoshree'. Political leaders and party workers often use the word to refer to the party's leadership.

    The BJP attempts to corner the Shiv Sena on this issue by leveraging media stories about the diary to take potshots. However, the Income Tax Department has made no note of the diary.

    Last month, the Income Tax department raided the house of the Shiv Sean leader Yashwant Jadhav. As per reports, a considerable amount of cash was recovered during the raids. However, there's no official communication on the recovery, and many reports suggested a diary was recovered from Jadhav's home, and the claimed dairy mentioned that 'Matoshree' received Rs 2 crore and Rs 50 lakh worth of the watch. Following reports, Jadhav told Income Tax officers that the mentioned 'Matoshree' was directed to his own mother, as the word means 'Mother'.

    When questioned on any possibility of the Shiv Sena re-aligning with the BJP in the future, Thackeray replied, "You decide what you will do if someone harasses you needlessly."

    Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, recently stated that there is no such thing as a permanent enemy or friend in politics, sparking speculation about a political realignment in the state.
     

