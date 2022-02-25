  • Facebook
    Income Tax department searches Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav's house

    For the last five years, Yashwant Jadhav has been the Mumbai municipal standing committee chairman. 
     

    Income Tax department searches Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav's house - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
    The leader of the House in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav is under Income Tax department's scanner. As per news agency ANI, the IT department officials searched the premises of Yashwant Jadhav on Friday morning. 

    Following the reports, the IT officials reached Jadav's house in the early hours on Friday, along with the Central Reserve Police (CRPF) officials and interrogated him. The central agency is currently scanning his documents. 

    The charges and the cause of the investigation are not announced yet. For the last five years, Yashwant Jadhav has been the Mumbai municipal standing committee chairman. 

    The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders accused Jadav of financial misconduct and money laundering via anonymous and unlisted companies. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that Jadav had shifted Rs 15 crore from the BMC to his family's account via shell companies and called for an Enforcement Directorate probe on several occasions.

    On Wednesday, the ED arrested the National Congress Party leaders and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money-laundering investigation linked to 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim. 

    The BJP is under fire from opposition parties (both in Maharashtra and elsewhere) for allegedly using central investigative agencies to target rivals and consolidate gains.

    On Thursday, Maharashtra state minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said that the Centre is playing electoral tricks. Whenever the elections clock, all central agencies get alert and start to work. While referring to the recent arrests and cases filed by various central agencies against Shiv Sena leaders.

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
