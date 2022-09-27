Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In first, SC live-streams constitution bench proceedings; Maharashtra political crisis, EWS quota on list

    At a recent full court meeting led by the CJI, the Supreme Court unanimously decided to live-stream proceedings of all constitution bench hearings beginning September 27, four years after Justice Misra's groundbreaking announcement.

    In a first, the Supreme Court began live-streaming its constitution bench proceedings on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. 

    On September 27, 2018, then-Chairman of the Supreme Court of India Dipak Misra delivered a landmark judgement on the live telecast or webcast of important proceedings in constitutional matters, stating that sunlight is the best disinfectant.

    The apex court will hear a few critical cases, including Maharashtra political crisis. On the portal owned by the Supreme Court, webcast.gov.in/scindia/, you can watch the hearing of the Constitution bench proceedings.

    In a historic move, the Supreme Court decided last week to live-stream all Constitution bench hearings beginning September 27.

    On Monday, a bench led by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit announced that the Supreme Court would soon have its own platform to live-stream its proceedings rather than relying on YouTube.

    The apex court decided unanimously at a recent full court meeting led by the CJI to live-stream proceedings of all constitution bench hearings beginning September 27, four years after Justice Misra's groundbreaking announcement.

    According to sources, the Supreme Court may live-stream proceedings on YouTube and then host them on its server. People can easily access the proceedings on their cell phones, laptops, and computers.

    For the first time since its inception, the Supreme Court live-streamed proceedings of a bench led by then Chief Justice (now retired) N V Ramana via a webcast portal on August 26. It was a formal proceeding because Justice Ramana was retiring that day.

    Three Constitutional Courts will hear cases challenging the Centre's decision to grant a 10 per cent quota for the EWS category in admissions and jobs, the Maharashtra political crisis, and control of administrative services in Delhi.

    A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit will hear the EWS quota case. The petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp and the Eknath Shinde group on the Maharashtra political crisis will be heard by a bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud.

    A bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul will hear the Delhi government's appeal on the contentious issue of who should control administrative services in the national capital over officer transfers and postings in the city.

    The Supreme Court's Constitution bench is currently hearing several cases, including the economically backward class reservation law, the religious practice of ex-communication in the Dawoodi Bohra community, and the Centre's petition for additional compensation for victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, among others.

    Cases heard by the five-judge Constitution bench soon include challenges to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and repeal of Article 370.

    Senior advocate, Indira Jaising, had also written to the CJI and other judges, requesting that the Supreme Court begin live streaming of proceedings involving matters of public and constitutional importance.

    Also Read: Supreme Court's constitution bench proceedings to begin live-telecast from September 27

    Also Read: Cannot accommodate medical students from Ukraine in Indian colleges: Centre informs Supreme Court

    Also Read: Neither fundamental nor common law, says Supreme Court on Right to contest election

