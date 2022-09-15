Cannot accommodate medical students from Ukraine in Indian colleges: Centre informs Supreme Court

The Union Health Ministry said Indians who scored poorly in NEET or could not afford medical education in India chose foreign universities in such countries. If students with poor NEET scores were allowed in premier colleges here, it would result in litigation by students who could not get seats here, the Centre said in an affidavit.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that students who returned from Ukraine could not be accommodated in Indian universities as there is no provision in the National Medical Commission Act allowing it. The Centre also told the Apex court that any relaxation would hamper standards of medical education in India.

In its affidavit submitted to the top court, the Centre highlighted that the reason why these students moved to foreign countries was because of poor merit scores and affordability.

Also Read: Lakhimpur Kheri case: Two Dalit sisters were raped and murdered, reveals post-mortem report

The Centre noted that giving admission to these 'poor merit' students who have returned from abroad could lead to litigations by students who were unable to secure admissions in premier medical colleges in India. It further claimed that foreign-returned students might not be able to afford the fee charged by the premier institutions.

The affidavit came on a batch of petitions that sought relief for Indian students who were forced to abandon their medical courses in Ukraine following the Russian military offensive in February.

'Nothing short of a betrayal'

The Congress party slammed the Centre's stand on the matter, terming it as 'nothing short of a betrayal'.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to say, "There can be a no bigger crime than our government disowning and jeopardising the career of Indian medical students who were forced to go abroad. Does the Modi government expect the children to go back to war-ravaged Ukraine️? Who will guarantee their safety?"

Also Read: Cheetah returns to India: The 'special bird' that will fly from Windhoek to Jaipur

Also Read: From the IAF Vault: How C-87 Liberator took India over Everest and beyond

Also Read: 'Plumbing new depths...' Commentator Harsha Bhogle shares Uber 'experience' on Twitter