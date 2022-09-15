Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannot accommodate medical students from Ukraine in Indian colleges: Centre informs Supreme Court

    The Union Health Ministry said Indians who scored poorly in NEET or could not afford medical education in India chose foreign universities in such countries. If students with poor NEET scores were allowed in premier colleges here, it would result in litigation by students who could not get seats here, the Centre said in an affidavit.

    Cannot accommodate medical students from Ukraine in Indian colleges: Centre informs Supreme Court
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 5:58 PM IST

    The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that students who returned from Ukraine could not be accommodated in Indian universities as there is no provision in the National Medical Commission Act allowing it. The Centre also told the Apex court that any relaxation would hamper standards of medical education in India.

    In its affidavit submitted to the top court, the Centre highlighted that the reason why these students moved to foreign countries was because of poor merit scores and affordability. 

    Also Read: Lakhimpur Kheri case: Two Dalit sisters were raped and murdered, reveals post-mortem report

    The Centre noted that giving admission to these 'poor merit' students who have returned from abroad could lead to litigations by students who were unable to secure admissions in premier medical colleges in India. It further claimed that foreign-returned students might not be able to afford the fee charged by the premier institutions.

    The affidavit came on a batch of petitions that sought relief for Indian students who were forced to abandon their medical courses in Ukraine following the Russian military offensive in February.

    'Nothing short of a betrayal'

    The Congress party slammed the Centre's stand on the matter, terming it as 'nothing short of a betrayal'.

    Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to say, "There can be a no bigger crime than our government disowning and jeopardising the career of Indian medical students who were forced to go abroad. Does the Modi government expect the children to go back to war-ravaged Ukraine️? Who will guarantee their safety?"

    Also Read: Cheetah returns to India: The 'special bird' that will fly from Windhoek to Jaipur

    Also Read: From the IAF Vault: How C-87 Liberator took India over Everest and beyond

    Also Read: 'Plumbing new depths...' Commentator Harsha Bhogle shares Uber 'experience' on Twitter

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2022, 5:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Govt warns about new mobile banking virus prowling in Indian cyberspace gcw

    Govt warns about new mobile banking virus prowling in Indian cyberspace

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: Two Dalit sisters were raped and murdered, reveals post-mortem report AJR

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: Two Dalit sisters were raped and murdered, reveals post-mortem report

    If non-BJP parties form govt... Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's big promise ahead of 2024 general elections - adt

    If non-BJP parties form govt... Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's mega promise ahead of 2024 general elections

    Watch Man sets fire on Mercedes after car owner fails to pay his dues in Noida; netizens react-tgy

    Watch: Man sets fire on Mercedes after car owner fails to pay his dues in Noida; netizens react

    Delhi liquor scam: BJP airs new sting video to fire fresh salvo at AAP AJR

    Delhi liquor scam: BJP airs new sting video to fire fresh salvo at AAP

    Recent Stories

    Innovative foldable staircase against wall captured netizens' attention; watch viral video here - gps

    Innovative foldable staircase against wall captured netizens' attention; watch viral video here

    Friendly nations think we beg for money: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on current 'challenging situation' - adt

    Friendly nations think we beg for money: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on current 'challenging situation'

    Govt warns about new mobile banking virus prowling in Indian cyberspace gcw

    Govt warns about new mobile banking virus prowling in Indian cyberspace

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale iPhone 13 below Rs 50000 iPhone 11 under Rs 30000 how to grab offer gcw

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 13 below Rs 50,000 & iPhone 11 under Rs 30,000? Here's how to avail it

    Watch Lightning strikes Mumbai's high-rise apartment building; leaves netizens stunned-tgy

    Watch: Lightning strikes Mumbai’s high-rise apartment building; leaves netizens stunned

    Recent Videos

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon