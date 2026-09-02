Despite a government warning and water shortage, Mandya farmers are preparing for paddy transplantation as water is released into canals. They express anxiety over the rotational supply, which they believe prioritizes Tamil Nadu, and demand support.

Farmers Defy Warning Amid Water Scarcity

Despite anxiety over water availability, agricultural activities have picked up in Mandya after water was released into the canals. Farmers have started preparing their fields for paddy transplantation with hope, even as they remain anxious. Despite the water shortage and the government's warning not to take up fresh crops, farmers are getting ready for paddy transplantation.

Currently, the government is releasing water into the district's canals in order to release water to Tamil Nadu. The government has already instructed farmers in the district not to take up any new crop this season. Amidst this anxiety, farmers are preparing to plant and transplant paddy seedlings, hoping for rain and that the dam will fill up. The government is releasing water to canals on a rotational basis (kattu paddhati).

'Save Farmers, Not Politics': Farmers Demand Continuous Water Supply

The farmer said, "They have released water to canals, but we cannot grow crops trusting this water. If they release water continuously instead of on a rotational basis, farmers can build their livelihood. In the name of canals, they are releasing water continuously only to Tamil Nadu."

"On one side, drought relief has not been given, and on the other side, water is not being released to help us build our lives based on crops. We are happy that water has been released to canals, but there is fear as to when they will stop it. The government should leave politics and work to save farmers," the farmers demanded.

Government Urges Patience, Awaits CWMA Order

Earlier, in August, Karnataka Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy y said the state government was aware of the concerns of farmers in Mandya and the Cauvery belt over the river water issue, and urged them to wait for the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) order.

Responding to protests by farmers in Mandya and other parts of the Cauvery belt, Chaluvaraya Swamy said the government was not against the farmers and acknowledged their problems. He also said Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, was aware of the issue and was scheduled to travel to Delhi, while also expected to meet his Tamil Nadu counterpart in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I know the Farmers of Mandya and the Kaveri belt are protesting, but we have to wait for the CWMA order. We are not against the wheels of the farmers. We know the problems of the farmers of Mandya and other places. Chief Minister is also very much aware, as he also comes from the same belt. Today the Chief Minister is going to Delhi, and he is also expected to meet the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in Chennai. Let's hope for the best."