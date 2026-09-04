Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched 50 new electric buses, an Automated Testing Station in Tehkhand, and an interstate e-bus service to Rewari. The city's fleet now has 5,088 electric buses, the largest in India, with plans to expand further.

Delhi took another step towards cleaner and more modern public transport on Thursday as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a series of new transport initiatives across the city. She inaugurated an Automated Testing Station at the DTC’s Tehkhand Depot, flagged off 50 new electric buses and launched an interstate e-bus service connecting Dhaula Kuan with Rewari. Two new public EV charging stations were also opened at Hasanpur and Ghazipur.

Delhi's Fleet Expansion and Safety

With the addition of the new buses, Delhi’s public transport fleet has grown to around 6,840 buses, including 5,088 electric and 1,752 CNG buses. The government said Delhi now has the largest electric bus fleet in the country and plans to take the total number of buses to around 14,000 by 2028-29. The new electric buses come with safety features such as CCTV cameras and panic buttons to make daily travel safer for passengers.

New Infrastructure and Services

Automated Testing Station

The new Automated Testing Station at Tehkhand is expected to make vehicle fitness checks quicker and more transparent. The four-lane facility can test up to 72,000 vehicles a year, covering heavy vehicles, light motor vehicles and two-wheelers. Automated checks will assess areas such as brakes, suspension, headlights and emissions, reducing the need for manual intervention.

Interstate E-Bus to Rewari

For commuters travelling between Delhi and Haryana, the new electric bus service will connect Dhaula Kuan with Rewari via Gurugram, Manesar and Dharuhera. The journey of around 86 km will cost Rs 153.

EV Charging Stations

The government has also expanded charging infrastructure, with the new facilities at Hasanpur and Ghazipur each having four 240-kW chargers that can cater to electric cars as well as heavy commercial vehicles.

Future Plans and Announcements

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government was focused on making public transport cleaner, safer and more reliable while also strengthening the DTC. The Chief Minister also announced plans to modernise old bus shelters across Delhi so that passengers get better facilities along with newer buses. She further urged women who have not yet obtained Pink Cards to apply by September 17, after which the existing Pink Ticket system for free bus travel will be discontinued. (ANI)