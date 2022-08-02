'I was promised Rs 25 crore for Rajya Sabha vote...' Rajasthan minister's explosive claim

In an explosive claim, Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha claimed he was promised Rs 25 crore in exchange for his support in the most recent Rajya Sabha elections. He claimed, "I received a Rs 25 crores inducement to cast my vote for a single individual. I then questioned my wife, and she replied that they would like "goodwill."

Rajendra Gudha, the state minister of state for soldier welfare in Rajasthan, claimed he was promised Rs 25 crore in exchange for his support in the most recent Rajya Sabha elections. The MLA, who had previously moved from the Bahujan Samaj Party to the Congress, said that during the uprising against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in 2020, he had also been promised Rs 60 crore. Gudha said he declined both offers and made the claim without mentioning a leader or a party.

In a video that surfaced on Tuesday, he can be heard responding to a student's query, "I received a Rs 25 crores inducement to cast my vote for a single individual." He said, "I then questioned my wife, and she replied that they would like "goodwill."

Additionally, he made mention to Sachin Pilot's uprising against the Gehlot administration.

Also Read | Arpita Mukherjee denies involvement in West Bengal SSC exam, says ‘money kept without my knowledge’

"I also want to let you know that I received a Rs 60 crores offer during the political turmoil. I spoke with my loved ones. My daughter, son, and wife all stated that they desire goodwill rather than money," he remarked. He assured the young woman, "When those with you believe like that, everything will be alright."

Gudha is one of the six MLAs who won the 2018 assembly elections as BSP candidates and joined the Congress in 2019. They remained in the Gehlot camp when Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs revolted against his leadership in July 2020.

During the cabinet expansion in November 2021, Gudha was appointed a minister of state, overseeing the department for the welfare of ex-servicemen. Gehlot has often charged that the BJP is trying to topple his administration by giving MLAs offers worth millions of rupees. The BJP had backed media mogul and independent candidate Subhash Chandra in the four-seat Rajya Sabha elections conducted in June.

Also Read | Smriti Irani, daughter not owners of Goa bar, never applied for license, rules Delhi High Court

(With PTI inputs)