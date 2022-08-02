Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I was promised Rs 25 crore for Rajya Sabha vote...' Rajasthan minister's explosive claim

    In an explosive claim, Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha claimed he was promised Rs 25 crore in exchange for his support in the most recent Rajya Sabha elections. He claimed, "I received a Rs 25 crores inducement to cast my vote for a single individual. I then questioned my wife, and she replied that they would like "goodwill."

    I was promised Rs 25 crore for Rajya Sabha vote Rajasthan minister s explosive claim gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Rajasthan, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 5:10 PM IST

    Rajendra Gudha, the state minister of state for soldier welfare in Rajasthan, claimed he was promised Rs 25 crore in exchange for his support in the most recent Rajya Sabha elections. The MLA, who had previously moved from the Bahujan Samaj Party to the Congress, said that during the uprising against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in 2020, he had also been promised Rs 60 crore. Gudha said he declined both offers and made the claim without mentioning a leader or a party.

    In a video that surfaced on Tuesday, he can be heard responding to a student's query, "I received a Rs 25 crores inducement to cast my vote for a single individual." He said, "I then questioned my wife, and she replied that they would like "goodwill."

    Additionally, he made mention to Sachin Pilot's uprising against the Gehlot administration.

    Also Read | Arpita Mukherjee denies involvement in West Bengal SSC exam, says ‘money kept without my knowledge’

    "I also want to let you know that I received a Rs 60 crores offer during the political turmoil. I spoke with my loved ones. My daughter, son, and wife all stated that they desire goodwill rather than money," he remarked. He assured the young woman, "When those with you believe like that, everything will be alright."

    Gudha is one of the six MLAs who won the 2018 assembly elections as BSP candidates and joined the Congress in 2019. They remained in the Gehlot camp when Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs revolted against his leadership in July 2020.

    During the cabinet expansion in November 2021, Gudha was appointed a minister of state, overseeing the department for the welfare of ex-servicemen. Gehlot has often charged that the BJP is trying to topple his administration by giving MLAs offers worth millions of rupees. The BJP had backed media mogul and independent candidate Subhash Chandra in the four-seat Rajya Sabha elections conducted in June.

    Also Read | Smriti Irani, daughter not owners of Goa bar, never applied for license, rules Delhi High Court

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 5:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tiranga bike rally for all MPs to be held from Red Fort to Parliament on August 3; know details here - adt

    Tiranga bike rally for all MPs to be held from Red Fort to Parliament on August 3; know details here

    Zawahiri killing: Terror groups targeting India could benefit from Al-Qaeda-Taliban nexus, warn officials snt

    Zawahiri killing: Terror groups targeting India could benefit from Al-Qaeda-Taliban nexus, warn officials

    Partha Chatterjee close aide Arpita Mukherjee denies involvement in scam says money kept without knowledge gcw

    Arpita Mukherjee denies involvement in West Bengal SSC exam, says ‘money kept without my knowledge’

    Lethal and precise: All about Hellfire R9X, the missile that killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri snt

    Lethal and precise: All about Hellfire R9X, the missile that killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

    Go First car goes under IndiGo plane; narrowly escapes collision with nose wheel at Delhi airport - adt

    Go First car goes under IndiGo plane; narrowly escapes collision with nose wheel at Delhi airport

    Recent Stories

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer picks his choice snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer picks his choice

    Tiranga bike rally for all MPs to be held from Red Fort to Parliament on August 3; know details here - adt

    Tiranga bike rally for all MPs to be held from Red Fort to Parliament on August 3; know details here

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Meet Kieren Pollard, not the cricketer, but the swimmer-ayh

    CWG 2022: Meet Kieren Pollard, not the cricketer, but the swimmer

    UK Royal Mint launches new Lord Ganesh gold bar to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi gcw

    UK Royal Mint launches new 'Lord Ganesh' gold bar to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

    Zawahiri killing: Terror groups targeting India could benefit from Al-Qaeda-Taliban nexus, warn officials snt

    Zawahiri killing: Terror groups targeting India could benefit from Al-Qaeda-Taliban nexus, warn officials

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon