Smriti Irani, daughter not owners of Goa bar, never applied for license, rules Delhi High Court

According to the high court, the statements made by three Congress lawmakers have the "nature of defamation" and "appear to be fake with malicious purpose" to intentionally put Irani and her daughter in the spotlight and "damage their moral character and public image."

The Delhi High Court ruled on Monday that a Goa bar that has been the subject of controversy is not owned by either Union Minister Smriti Irani or her daughter Zoish (or the restaurant). The HC further highlighted that records showed no licence had ever been granted in their favour. The development came about after the Minister sued numerous Congress lawmakers for slander.

"It is evident from the records that neither the plaintiff nor her daughter have ever been the recipients of a licence. The restaurant is not owned by the plaintiff or her daughter. Additionally, the plaintiff has prima facie proven that neither she nor her daughter ever sought for a licence," the court made this statement, during a hearing on a Rs 2 crore civil defamation lawsuit.

The high court made the comments as it read through the papers presented to it in a civil defamation case brought by Irani, the Minister for Women and Child Development, against the three Congress leaders. The order from the high court, which had summoned three Congress leaders on July 29 over the civil defamation claim, was posted on the court's website on Monday. A request to remove tweets and other social media posts on accusations made against the union minister and her daughter was also made by the high court.

The Congress politicians are being sued by Irani, the Minister for Women and Child Development, for more than Rs 2 crore in damages after they reportedly levelled unfounded claims against her and her 18-year-old daughter. After the Congress leaders ignored her legal notification addressed to them, she went before the court.

