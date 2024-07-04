Hyderabad SHOCKER! 2 salesmen spike woman's drink, rapes her inside car; both arrested

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a real estate salesman and his aide after they spiked her cold drink in Hyderabad on Wednesday, said police. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested both the accused, Janardhan and Sanga Reddy, and sent them to jail.

According to police, the woman said on June 30, she went to Miyapur to work as a saleswoman where the two men met her and, later, they picked her up in a car from a hostel and proceeded to a site in Yadagirigutta. They informed her their car had broken down when they pulled over at a construction site after the meeting was over, according to the police.

The woman complained to the police, saying that after being given food and turning it down, they eventually talked her into having a cold drink and something sweet. She claimed to have felt lightheaded after eating these things.

According to a notification from the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, the two of them took advantage of the circumstance and undressed her, groped her private areas, and physically assaulted and beaten her. She further reported to the authorities that they had sexually attacked her one after another until the wee hours of July 1, at which point they left her in the hostel and absconded, causing her to experience excruciating physical agony.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 376 (Committing rape), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (Threatening women), and 420 (cheating, forgery, fraud and dishonestly).

