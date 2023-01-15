Hyderabad food delivery boy who jumped off 3rd floor to escape from customer's pet dog dies

The 25-year-old delivery boy Mohammed Rizwan reached Banjara Hills to deliver the food and knocked on the door, a pet dog of the customer chased him. The terrified youth, in a bid to escape from the dog, jumped off the building and sustained severe head injuries.

A food delivery boy who allegedly jumped off a multi-story building on Wednesday night after being chased by a pet dog in Yousufguda and sustained injuries died on Saturday late at night while receiving treatment.

Delivery agent Mohd. Rizwan (25), went to the third level of the apartment to deliver a food box to a family living there. According to reports, the customer's unleashed German Shepherd ran after noticing him and started following. Rizwan allegedly jumped from the third floor of the residence to escape.

He was rushed to the Nizam's Insitute of Medical Science (NIMS) by the customer. Though his condition improved, Rizwan breathed his last later while undergoing treatment.

"Rizwan wounded himself as he stumbled and hit the ground," according to Banjara Hills Inspector P Narendar. He said Rizwan was rushed to the hospital in a severe condition and died while undergoing treatment.

After the victim's family members held a late-night demonstration at the police station calling for action against the pet's owner, the Banjara Hills police have opened a case against the owner. They also demanded compensation to the family of Rizwan.

Hyderabad police booked the pet owner Shobhana under CrPC sections 289 for negligent conduct concerning animals and 336 for endangering the life or personal safety of others. The deceased was a resident of the Yousufguda area. He was working with the online food delivery company Swiggy for three years. The matter is further being investigated.

