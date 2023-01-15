Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyderabad food delivery boy who jumped off 3rd floor to escape from customer's pet dog dies

    The 25-year-old delivery boy Mohammed Rizwan reached Banjara Hills to deliver the food and knocked on the door, a pet dog of the customer chased him. The terrified youth, in a bid to escape from the dog, jumped off the building and sustained severe head injuries.

    Hyderabad food delivery boy who jumped off 3rd floor to escape from customer pet dog dies gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 15, 2023, 7:10 PM IST

    A food delivery boy who allegedly jumped off a multi-story building on Wednesday night after being chased by a pet dog in Yousufguda and sustained injuries died on Saturday late at night while receiving treatment. 

    Delivery agent Mohd. Rizwan (25), went to the third level of the apartment to deliver a food box to a family living there. According to reports, the customer's unleashed German Shepherd ran after noticing him and started following. Rizwan allegedly jumped from the third floor of the residence to escape. 

    Also Read | NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    He was rushed to the Nizam's Insitute of Medical Science (NIMS) by the customer. Though his condition improved, Rizwan breathed his last later while undergoing treatment.

    "Rizwan wounded himself as he stumbled and hit the ground," according to Banjara Hills Inspector P Narendar. He said Rizwan was rushed to the hospital in a severe condition and died while undergoing treatment.

    After the victim's family members held a late-night demonstration at the police station calling for action against the pet's owner, the Banjara Hills police have opened a case against the owner.  They also demanded compensation to the family of Rizwan.

    Also Read | 60-year-old passenger starts bleeding on IndiGo flight, dies after emergency landing

    Hyderabad police booked the pet owner Shobhana under CrPC sections 289 for negligent conduct concerning animals and 336 for endangering the life or personal safety of others. The deceased was a resident of the Yousufguda area. He was working with the online food delivery company Swiggy for three years. The matter is further being investigated.

    Also Read | Joshimath land subsidence: Govt-run bodies told not to talk to media, ISRO images 'withdrawn'

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2023, 7:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi on January 16 Traffic advisory issued know roads to avoid gcw

    PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi on January 16; Traffic advisory issued, know roads to avoid

    Auto Expo 2023: Introducing Veer, India's first electric Military Utility Vehicle

    Auto Expo 2023: Introducing Veer, India's first electric Military Utility Vehicle

    60-year-old passenger starts bleeding from mouth on IndiGo flight dies after emergency landing gcw

    60-year-old passenger starts bleeding on IndiGo flight, dies after emergency landing

    Nepal Yeti Airlines aircraft with 72 onboard crashes 5 Indians among passengers gcw

    Nepal's Yeti Airlines aircraft with 72 onboard crashes; 5 Indians among passengers

    Pakistani analyst Shahzad Chaudhry on India under Narendra Modi's leadership

    Narendra Modi has done something to brand India that none before him was able to manage: Pakistani analyst

    Recent Stories

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvnanthapuram/3rd ODI: Fiery Virat Kohli 166 blazes India to 390/5 against Sri Lanka; social media goes crazy-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Fiery Virat Kohli's 166 blazes India to 390/5; social media goes crazy

    PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi on January 16 Traffic advisory issued know roads to avoid gcw

    PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi on January 16; Traffic advisory issued, know roads to avoid

    Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress stuns fans with a new video; barely covers her breasts with wings - SEE PICS vma

    Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress stuns fans with a new video; barely covers her breasts with wings - SEE PICS

    Nepal plane crash Pokhara International Airport built with Chinese assistance inaugurated on January 1 2023 gcw

    Nepal plane crash: Pokhara International Airport built with Chinese assistance, inaugurated on Jan 1, 2023

    FIH World Cup 2023: Would want India to be in the medal tally - Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: 'Would want India to be in the medal tally' - HI president Dilip Tirkey

    Recent Videos

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon