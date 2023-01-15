60-year-old passenger starts bleeding on IndiGo flight, dies after emergency landing

A 60-year-old man’s health deteriorated on an IndiGo flight from Madurai to Delhi. The passenger could not survive even after the flight made an emergency landing. After the flight landed at the Indore airport, the passenger was taken to a hospital near the airport where doctors declared him brought dead.

A 60-year-old passenger on an IndiGo flight from Madurai to Delhi started bleeding from the mouth mid-air and the flight was diverted to Indore airport on Saturday evening, an official said.

Atul Gupta, a passenger, reportedly experienced health issues mid-flight and was transported to a hospital close to Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport, where doctors declared him dead.

Atul Gupta (60), who was travelling on IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088, was bleeding from the mouth as the plane took off, and his health worsened midway during the trip, based on the initial information, the airport's director in charge, Prabodh Chandra Sharma, informed to PTI.

Also Read | Joshimath land subsidence: Govt-run bodies told not to talk to media, ISRO images 'withdrawn'

Due to a medical issue, the Madurai-Delhi flight was diverted to Indore, where it eventually landed at 5:30 pm. Gupta was taken from the airport to a private hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, according to Sharma.

Gupta had diabetes, high blood pressure, and a cardiac condition, according to the physician who transported him from the airport to the hospital, Sharma added.

The airport arranged an ambulance with a doctor and followed all relevant SOPs but later the passenger was declared dead by the doctor at the local hospital.

He said the flight took off for its destination (New Delhi) at 6:40 pm. A sub-inspector of Aerodrome police station said the deceased Gupta was a resident of Noida. His body would be handed over to his relatives after postmortem, he added.

Also Read | Excise policy case: CBI raids at Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's office; check details