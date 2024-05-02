Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Driving tests suspended in Kasaragod citing 'COVID-19' till May 24; Indefinite strike continues

    Driving tests in Kerala's Kasaragod have been suspended till May 24 citing 'COVID-19' as a strange reason amid widespread protests against reforms introduced by Motor Vehicles Department (MVD).

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 2, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

    Kasaragod: Amidst an indefinite strike organized by driving school owners across the state, driving tests in Kasaragod have been suspended until May 24th. Applicants reported receiving messages from the Transport Department rejecting their applications, citing Covid-19 as the reason.

    Kerala to implement revised driving test procedures from today

    Driving school owners initiated an indefinite strike on Thursday to protest against the new regulations introduced by the state Motor Vehicle Department for driving tests. This decision was collectively made by various associations, including CITU, INTUC, and the All Kerala Driving School Owners Association, during a meeting held on Tuesday night.

    The revised norms aim to improve the assessment of candidates' driving abilities under various road conditions.

    Key changes in the rules include initially limiting the number of driving test applicants supervised by a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) per day to 30, which was later raised to 60 due to strong protests. Furthermore, vehicles with automatic gear transmission and electric vehicles are prohibited from use in the driving test. Additionally, driving schools must utilize vehicles no older than 15 years, equipped with dashboard cameras for testing purposes.

    Confusion persists among the Road Transport Offices (RTOs) regarding the non-release of the revised circular permitting tests for 60 people per day. Currently, there is a circular in place for testing only 30 people per day. Officials state that although Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar has verbally proposed relaxations, no official order has been issued. They argue that conducting tests for 60 people per day would be illegal as long as the February circular remains valid. Consequently, officials have opted not to adhere to the verbal instructions for conducting tests for 60 people. Furthermore, officials mention that the minister initially suggested increasing the driving test points to 50 during an earlier protest but later withdrew the proposal. 
     

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
