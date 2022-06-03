Hyderabad: 17-year-old girl gangraped inside car while returning from party

The men stopped the car in Jubilee Hills, a wealthy Hyderabad neighbourhood, and took turns raping the female. "When the car came to a stop in the middle of nowhere in the dark, the men raped her one after the other," a police officer said.

Four guys in a Mercedes car allegedly gang-raped a 17-year-old girl as she returned home from a party, according to reports from Telangana's capital, Hyderabad. Hyderabad police confiscated the car used in the rape.

According to police sources, an MLA's son was reportedly implicated in the incident. However, the accused's name has not been revealed. According to accounts, all of the suspects in the incident are juveniles. On May 28, the crime occurred in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills neighbourhood.

The men stopped the car in Jubilee Hills, a wealthy Hyderabad neighbourhood, and took turns raping the female. "When the car came to a stop in the middle of nowhere in the dark, the men raped her one after the other," a police officer told The Hindu.

A case of 'outraging the modesty of ladies' was first filed following a complaint from the victim's family three days ago. However, after noticing damage marks on the girl's neck, her relatives became suspicious.

The victim's father submitted a complaint, and a rape case was filed against four adolescents on May 28 for the alleged gang rape. Based on the study of CCTV material, the authorities are attempting to identify the culprit.

According to sources, the police have whittled it down to 8-9 people. However, no one has yet been arrested. The girl subsequently told her parents that some boys had misbehaved with her on her way home from the party. Following this, police filed a case under Section 354 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) and other provisions, and the victim was transferred for medical evaluation.

