    Horrific video: Teenage boy slips and falls off Mumbai local train

    A spine-chilling video of an 18-year-old boy falling from the local train after hitting a signal pole has gone viral. The young boy was hanging out of the train during the incident.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 6:38 PM IST

    Being careless while traveling in Mumbai’s local trains has become a new sensation for youngsters. While travelling, people have been seen hanging from the train doors or performing stunts on top of the local trains. One such terrifying incident has emerged on social media and has gone viral.

    The video shows an 18-year-old boy identified as Danish Hussain Khan falling from a moving local train. The young boy was hanging out on the local train with three others in the video. However, after being hit by a signal pole alongside the track, the boy lost his balance and fell on tracks between Kalwa and Thane stations. As per the sources, Danish Zakir Hussain Khan was a resident of the Kalwa slum and was working as a labourer.

    After the accident, the victim's cousin and a few others rushed him to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa. According to the police statement, the young boy had been hit on his legs and hand. Fortunately, the boy's life was saved, and he's recovering from hand and leg injuries. Thane railway police have recorded a case and started an investigation.

    After being posted online, the video went crazy viral on several social media platforms. Social media users criticised the young boy for his reckless practice. Travelling on a crowded local train is a challenging task.  However, it is advised not to risk your life by travelling in an unsafe manner like this. The Ministry of Railways has often alerted passengers to follow the rules. Take a look.

