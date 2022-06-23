Watch: Man carries 6 people on bike, netizens call it 'family trip'

When on a two-wheeler, it is only appropriate to ride with two people, including the rider. Yet, India is used to seeing at least three people riding which increases the chances of road accidents and puts the lives of the people at risk. Despite repetitive warnings and advisories by the traffic police, people continue to flout this safety norm.

While three people riding a two-wheeler is a fairly common site in the country, unfortunately, one would be left shocked to see a person riding with six people on bike!

The bizarre video, which is going viral on social media, shows, a man carrying around six other people on his motorbike. Twitter user Kaptan Hindustan shared this unbelievable video on their handle with the caption, "Family trip." There is not much information about the place where this incident took place. However, the clip raised concern over road safety.

In the video, initially, a man sits on a motorbike with a little girl in the front. Then a woman accommodated the second child in the front while another woman sat behind and held the third child in her arms. Finally, the woman sits with another boy in the backside.

After being shared online, the video collected over 33K views and 1684 likes. Social media users found this clip hilarious, while some expressed their concern over the safety in the comments section. A user wrote, "What is the make and model of the bike which can transport this much load? But from safety perspective, pray god nothing should happen."

Another person commented, "This is the condition of India's lakhs of middle class families Meanwhile for modi's foreign tours more than 2500+ crores tax payers money was used For modi's foreign tours luxurious aircraft was purchased,it's cost is 8500 crores(Tax payers money)." Watch the video.

