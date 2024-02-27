Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Himachal Pradesh govt in jeopardy as several Congress MLAs cross-vote in Rajya Sabha polls

    During the voting, Congress leaders noted that nine lawmakers did not display their ballot papers to their polling agents, fueling speculation that they might have voted against the party's candidate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

    In a recent turn of events during the Rajya Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh, speculations arose as several lawmakers, including independents, were suspected of cross-voting in favor of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan. This has raised uncertainties regarding the stability of the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu-led state government.

    During the voting, Congress leaders noted that nine lawmakers did not display their ballot papers to their polling agents, fueling speculation that they might have voted against the party's candidate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Mahajan, a former Congress member who joined the BJP in 2022, urged Congress lawmakers to vote based on their conscience.

    Congress strategists suggested the possibility of a tie if the nine lawmakers indeed cross-voted, as all 68 lawmakers participated in the voting. The Congress previously had the support of 43 lawmakers, including three independents, while the BJP had 25.

    With a requirement of 35 votes to win, a tie would lead to a draw of lots to determine the winner.

    Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu expressed his anticipation that every Congress legislator would vote for the party candidate, emphasizing that clarity would emerge during the counting process.

    However, Congress state chief Pratibha Singh accused the BJP of horse-trading and suggested discontent among some Congress lawmakers. BJP leader Jairam Thakur claimed that many Congress MLAs had cross-voted, asserting that the government was in the minority.

