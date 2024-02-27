Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NIA raids 16 locations in Punjab, Rajasthan in connection with Khalistan-Gangster nexus

    It is reportedly said that the NIA has targeted six individuals for their alleged involvement in terrorist activities. The operation, lasting approximately 3-4 hours, resulted in the confiscation of several documents, with those affected being summoned to appear at the NIA office on March 5.

    In a continued effort to probe the nexus between Khalistan supporters and organized criminals, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 14 locations in Punjab and two in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The operation was part of the NIA's ongoing investigations into five cases registered since August 2022.

    These cases pertain to conspiracies involving targeted killings, terror funding, extortion, and other criminal activities orchestrated by a collaboration of gangsters and terrorists. During the raids, six individuals were detained and examined for their alleged involvement in terrorist activities, as reported by the NIA.

    It is reportedly said that the NIA has targeted six individuals for their alleged involvement in terrorist activities. The operation, lasting approximately 3-4 hours, resulted in the confiscation of several documents, with those affected being summoned to appear at the NIA office on March 5.

    Among those implicated is Gurvinder Singh, also known as Neeta, who holds the position of block president in the Aam Aadmi Party, as per available information. Reportedly, the NIA team seized several documents during the raid.

    Further actions by the NIA included a search at the residence of Sonu Kumar in the Pathrala police station area. The investigating agency is said to be pursuing actions against several other individuals as part of this ongoing operation.

