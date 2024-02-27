Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gaganyaan mission: All about the 4 IAF officers who were bestowed 'astronaut wings' by PM Modi

    These astronaut-designates are Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla, representing the aspirations of 1.40 billion people, according to PM Modi.

    In a significant revelation during his visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 27) revealed the names of four astronauts who are undergoing training for India's inaugural human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan.

    Who are the four chosen ones?

    1. Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair: Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, a Keralite, received training in Russia for the human spaceflight mission. A fighter pilot flying Sukhoi warplanes, he joined the Air Force in 1999 after graduating from the National Defence Academy. He is reported to be a native of Palakkad and graduated with the first rank from the US Air Command and Staff College in Alabama.

    2. Ajit Krishnan: Group Captain Ajit Krishnan is one of the four selected individuals for the mission. Reports suggest that ultimately, three out of the four crew members will be chosen for the space mission.

    3. Angad Prathap: Group Captain Angad Prathap underwent training along with the other three members in Russia for a duration of 13 months, according to ISRO.

    4. Shubhanshu Shukla: Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla has received training at Moscow's Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, covering various aspects of space movement.

    The Gaganyaan project aims to showcase India’s human spaceflight capability by launching a three-member crew into an orbit of 400 km for a three-day mission. The astronauts are expected to return to Earth by landing in Indian sea waters.

