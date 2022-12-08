Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Will BJP come back to power in Kangra district?

    Fatehpur assembly constituency witnessed the Congress fielding Bhawani Singh Pathania as its candidate while the BJP gave ticket to Rakesh Pathania and Aam Aadmi Party decided to field Dr. Rajan Sushant. In the 2021 Fatehpur Assembly by-election, Bhawani Singh Pathania of Congress defeated Baldev Thakur of the BJP.

    Voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 was held in a single phase on November 12, 2022. The results of five assembly seats and the fate of the candidates of this district will be announced soon.

    In Kangra district, there are a total of 15 assembly seats. Voting was held here in a single phase on November 12. The fate of all the candidates will be announced shortly. In 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party won 11 out of 15 seats in the district. While a total of 3 seats went to the account of Congress and 1 seat went to the account of others.

    Also read: Congress to move winning Himachal MLAs to resort if mandate is split?

    In Dharmshala assembly constituency, the BJP decided to field Ramesh Chowdhary while the Congress fielded Sudhir Sharma and the Aam Aadmi Party Kulwant Rana. In the 2019 assembly by-election, the Dharamshala seat was won by BJP's Vishal Nehriya.

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Will BJP come back to power in hill state?

    In Indora assembly constituency, the Congress has given ticket to Malender Rajan while the BJP gave ticket to Rita Dhiman. The Aam Aadmi Party made Jagdish Bagga its candidate. In 2017, Rita Devi of BJP had won from this assembly seat.

    In November this year, the hill state witnessed an intense campaign by BJP, in a bid to come back to power for a second consecutive term and Congress putting all its efforts to wrestle power from the ruling party.

