    Congress to move winning Himachal MLAs to resort if mandate is split?

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 7:47 AM IST

    Even before the first votes are counted in the Himachal Pradesh election, the Congress party has already begun behind-the-scenes activity to protect its newly-elected MLAs. Considering that a number of exit polls predicted a close battle in the state between the BJP and the Congress party, the Congress intends to shift its winning Himachal MLAs to resorts. 

    According to sources, the party intends to act quickly if the BJP is seen to be falling short of the majority. The strategy was devised at a meeting held at the PCC headquarters, sources said, adding that the party wants to prevent the poaching of its MLAs.

    Therefore, the winning Congress MLAs will be transferred from the state to resorts in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh, where the Grand Old Party is still in power.

    Sources further said that if nobody had a majority, the Congress party would try to form an alliance with either independents or AAP.

    The Congress has been confident of its victory. During its election campaign, it raised issues like price rise, unemployment, and the old pension scheme, among others. The Congress expects the mandate to swing in its favour, also considering the anti-incumbency factor.

    The BJP, on the other hand, is hoping that a higher women voter turnout favours the party as it did in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

    According to reports, both the BJP and Congress have been in touch with independent candidates who may be in a position to play a vital role if the mandate goes down to the wire. 

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2022, 7:47 AM IST
