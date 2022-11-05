Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First voter of Independent India Shyam Saran Negi passes away at 106

    Negi was a member of the polling team in 1951 and vividly remembered casting his first vote in the Shonthong polling station and his polling party trekking long distances to conduct polling in Purvani, Ribba, Moarang, Nesong over ten days.

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: First voter of Independent India Shyam Saran Negi passes away at 106 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 9:41 AM IST

    The first voter of independent India, Shyam Saran Negi, passed away early Saturday morning at the age of 106. Negi was a Kinnaur resident who voted by postal ballot in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections on November 2.

    Following reports, the 106-year-old was unwell at the time. District Collector Kinnaur Abid Hussain has said that the district administration is planning his funeral along with a band to bid him farewell honourably.

    Negi was a member of the polling team in 1951 and vividly remembered casting his first vote in the Shonthong polling station and his polling party trekking long distances to conduct polling in Purvani, Ribba, Moarang, Nesong over ten days.

    After casting his postal vote on November 2 for the upcoming Himachal election, Negi said, "Youth should come forward to participate in the democratic process as it is not only our right but also our duty to participate in elections by exercising our franchise."

    The Election Commission of India tweets, "Not only was he the first voter in Independent India, but he was also a man of exceptional faith in democracy. Shyam Saran Negi's death is mourned by ECI. We are eternally grateful for his service to the country."

     

    Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has expressed condolences on the death of 106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi. "Saddened to learn of the death of Shyam Saran Negi Ji, the first voter of independent India and a Kinnaur resident," CM Jairam Thakur tweeted. 

     

    Negi, born on July 1, 1917, worked as a schoolteacher in Kalpa. When India held its first general elections post the end of British rule in 1947, on October 25, 1951, Negi was the first to vote. Although the majority of the voting in that first election took place in February 1952, Himachal went to the polls five months earlier due to the weather in the state being inclement in February and March and heavy snowfall during that time would have made it impossible for citizens to reach the polling stations. 

    Also Read: 106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Also Read: Himachal Pradesh polls 2022: Congress names Pushpendra Verma from Hamirpur on last date of filing nominations

    Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: States with AAP-led govt are in bad shape, says Anurag Thakur

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas Ansari arrested by ED in money laundering case - adt

    Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas Ansari arrested by ED in money laundering case

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi, others booked for copyright violation over use of KGF songs - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi, others booked for copyright violation over use of KGF songs

    Railways announces Mumbai-Madgaon superst train; booking starts November 5 - adt

    Railways announces Mumbai-Madgaon superst train; booking starts November 5

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: If voted to power, Congress to provide 1 lakh jobs, promises Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - adt

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: If voted to power, Congress to provide 1 lakh jobs, promises Priyanka Gandhi

    Scientists in Bengaluru have found a way to make LCDs cheaper

    Scientists in Bengaluru have found a way to make LCDs cheaper

    Recent Stories

    Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas Ansari arrested by ED in money laundering case - adt

    Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas Ansari arrested by ED in money laundering case

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series expected to launch in February 2023 gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series expected to launch in February 2023

    Netflix ad-supported basic plan rolled out Know cost availability other details gcw

    Netflix ad-supported basic plan rolled out; Know cost, availability, other details

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi, others booked for copyright violation over use of KGF songs - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi, others booked for copyright violation over use of KGF songs

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Every captain has a different approach - BCCI President Roger Binny-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Every captain has a different approach' - BCCI President Roger Binny

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon