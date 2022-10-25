Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh polls 2022: Congress names Pushpendra Verma from Hamirpur on last date of filing nominations

    Dr Pushpendra Verma is the son of former state industries minister Ranjeet Singh Verma. The notification for elections to the 68 Assembly seats was issued On October 17 and the last date for filing nominations was today (October 25). Scrutiny of papers will be held on October 27 (the day after tomorrow) and the last date for withdrawing nominations is October 29. 

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Congress names Pushpendra Verma from Hamirpur on last date of filing nominations AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

    The Indian National Congress (INC) on Tuesday announced Dr Pushpendra Verma as its candidate for the Hamirpur seat on the last date of filing nominations. 

    Dr Pushpendra Verma is the son of former state industries minister Ranjeet Singh Verma. The notification for elections to the 68 Assembly seats was issued On October 17 and the last date for filing nominations was today (October 25). Scrutiny of papers will be held on October 27 (the day after tomorrow) and the last date for withdrawing nominations is October 29. 

    Also read: Cyclone Sitrang: At least 13 dead in Bangladesh; heavy rains damage houses, wreak havoc in Assam

    Elections will be held in the state of Himachal Pradesh on November 12. However, the counting of votes will be held on December 8. 

    Here's the full list of Congress candidates along with the assembly constituencies they are contesting from:

    1.Churah – SC – Yashwant Singh Khanna
    2.Chamba – Neeraj Nayyar
    3.Bhattiyat – Kuldip Singh Pathania
    4.Dalhousie – Asha Kumari
    5.Nurpur – Ajay Mahajan
    6.Fatehpur – Bhawani Singh Pathania
    7.Jawali – Chander Kumar
    8.Jawalamukhi – Sanjay Rattan
    9.Jaswan-Pragpur – Surinder Singh Mankotia
    10.Nagrota – Raghubir Singh Bali
    11.Shahpur – Kewal Singh Pathania
    12.Dharamshala – Sudhir Sharma
    13.Palampur – Ashish Butail
    14.Baijnath – SC – Kishori Lal
    15.Lahaul & Spiti – ST – Ravi Thakur
    16.Kullu – Sunder Thakur
    17.Sundernagar – Sohan Lal Thakur
    18.Banjar – Khimi Ram
    19.Seraj – Chetram Thakur
    20.Darang – Kaul Singh Thakur
    21.Mandi – Champa Thakur
    22.Balh – SC – Prakash Chaudhary
    23.Sujanpur – Rajinder Singh Rana
    24.Bhoranj – SC – Suresh Kumar
    25.Barsar – Inder Dutt Lakhanpal
    26.Nadaun – Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
    27.Haroli – Mukesh Agnihotri
    28.Una – Satpal Raizada
    29.Jhanduta – SC – Vivek Kumar
    30.Ghumarwin – Rajesh Dharmani
    31.Sri Naina Deviji – Ram Lal Thakur
    32.Arki – Sanjay Awasthi
    33.Doon – Ram Kumar Chaudhary
    34.Solan – SC – Dhani Ram Shandil
    35.Pachhad – SC – Dayal Pyari
    36.Kasauli – SC – Vinod Sultanpuri
    37.Nahan – Ajay Solanki
    38.Sri Renukaji – SC – Vinay Kumar
    39.Shillai – Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan
    40.Chopal – Rajneesh Kimta
    41.Theog – Kuldeep Singh Rathore
    42.Kasumpti – Anirudh Singh
    43.Shimla Rural – Vikramaditya Singh
    44.Rampur (SC) – Nand Lal
    45.Jubbal – Kotkhai – Rohit Thakur
    46.Rohru (SC) – Mohan Lal Brakta
    47.Bharmour – ST – Thakur Singh Bharmouri
    48.Indora – SC – Malender Rajan
    49.Sullah – Jagdish Sapehia
    50.Kangra – Surender Singh Kaku
    51.Anni – SC – Bansi Lal Kaushal
    52.Karsog – SC – Mahesh Raj
    53.Nachan – SC – Naresh Kumar
    54.Jogindernagar – Surendra Pal Thakur
    55.Dharampur – Chandrashekhar
    56.Sarkaghat – Pawan Kumar
    57.Chintpurni – SC – Sudarshan Singh Babloo
    58.Dehra – Rajesh Sharma
    59.Kutlehar – Devender Kumar Bhutto
    60.Bilaspur – Bumber Thakur
    61.Nalagarh – Hardeep Singh Bawa
    62.Shimla – Harish Janartha
    63.Gagret -Chaitanya Sharma
    64.Manali – Bhuvneshwar Gaur
    65.Paonta Sahib – Kirnesh Jung
    66.Jaisinghpur – SC – Yadvinder Goma
    67.Kinnaur – ST – Jagat Singh Negi 
    68.Hamirpur – Pushpendra Verma

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 4:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cyclone Sitrang: At least 13 dead in Bangladesh; heavy rains damage houses, wreak havoc in Assam AJR

    Cyclone Sitrang: At least 13 dead in Bangladesh; heavy rains damage houses, wreak havoc in Assam

    Arunachal Pradesh market fire: At least 700 shops reduced to ashes AJR

    Arunachal Pradesh market fire: At least 700 shops reduced to ashes

    Gujarat Communal clash in Vadodara over bursting of firecrackers on Diwali; 19 detained - adt

    Gujarat: Communal clash in Vadodara over bursting of firecrackers on Diwali; 19 detained

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel gets whipped 'to avert evil': Watch AJR

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel gets whipped 'to avert evil': Watch

    Mehbooba Mufti sparks 'Minority PM' debate over Rishi Sunak's taking over as UK PM

    Mehbooba Mufti sparks 'Minority PM' debate over Rishi Sunak taking over as UK PM

    Recent Stories

    Cyclone Sitrang: At least 13 dead in Bangladesh; heavy rains damage houses, wreak havoc in Assam AJR

    Cyclone Sitrang: At least 13 dead in Bangladesh; heavy rains damage houses, wreak havoc in Assam

    football europa league man united vs sheriff Who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford 6 players to watch out for snt

    Who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United? 6 players to watch out for

    Yashoda Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu to hike her fee again? Here's what we know RBA

    Yashoda: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu to hike her fee again? Here's what we know

    Akshata Murty Rishi Sunak's wife earned Rs 126 6 crore dividend from Infosys in 2022 gcw

    Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak's wife, earned Rs 126.6 crore dividend from Infosys in 2022

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: This giant Pakistan-born pacer Mohammed Irfan Jr has earned the praise of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: This giant Pakistan-born pacer has earned the praise of Rohit and Kohli

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon