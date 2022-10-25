Himachal Pradesh polls 2022: Congress names Pushpendra Verma from Hamirpur on last date of filing nominations
Dr Pushpendra Verma is the son of former state industries minister Ranjeet Singh Verma. The notification for elections to the 68 Assembly seats was issued On October 17 and the last date for filing nominations was today (October 25). Scrutiny of papers will be held on October 27 (the day after tomorrow) and the last date for withdrawing nominations is October 29.
The Indian National Congress (INC) on Tuesday announced Dr Pushpendra Verma as its candidate for the Hamirpur seat on the last date of filing nominations.
Elections will be held in the state of Himachal Pradesh on November 12. However, the counting of votes will be held on December 8.
Here's the full list of Congress candidates along with the assembly constituencies they are contesting from:
1.Churah – SC – Yashwant Singh Khanna
2.Chamba – Neeraj Nayyar
3.Bhattiyat – Kuldip Singh Pathania
4.Dalhousie – Asha Kumari
5.Nurpur – Ajay Mahajan
6.Fatehpur – Bhawani Singh Pathania
7.Jawali – Chander Kumar
8.Jawalamukhi – Sanjay Rattan
9.Jaswan-Pragpur – Surinder Singh Mankotia
10.Nagrota – Raghubir Singh Bali
11.Shahpur – Kewal Singh Pathania
12.Dharamshala – Sudhir Sharma
13.Palampur – Ashish Butail
14.Baijnath – SC – Kishori Lal
15.Lahaul & Spiti – ST – Ravi Thakur
16.Kullu – Sunder Thakur
17.Sundernagar – Sohan Lal Thakur
18.Banjar – Khimi Ram
19.Seraj – Chetram Thakur
20.Darang – Kaul Singh Thakur
21.Mandi – Champa Thakur
22.Balh – SC – Prakash Chaudhary
23.Sujanpur – Rajinder Singh Rana
24.Bhoranj – SC – Suresh Kumar
25.Barsar – Inder Dutt Lakhanpal
26.Nadaun – Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
27.Haroli – Mukesh Agnihotri
28.Una – Satpal Raizada
29.Jhanduta – SC – Vivek Kumar
30.Ghumarwin – Rajesh Dharmani
31.Sri Naina Deviji – Ram Lal Thakur
32.Arki – Sanjay Awasthi
33.Doon – Ram Kumar Chaudhary
34.Solan – SC – Dhani Ram Shandil
35.Pachhad – SC – Dayal Pyari
36.Kasauli – SC – Vinod Sultanpuri
37.Nahan – Ajay Solanki
38.Sri Renukaji – SC – Vinay Kumar
39.Shillai – Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan
40.Chopal – Rajneesh Kimta
41.Theog – Kuldeep Singh Rathore
42.Kasumpti – Anirudh Singh
43.Shimla Rural – Vikramaditya Singh
44.Rampur (SC) – Nand Lal
45.Jubbal – Kotkhai – Rohit Thakur
46.Rohru (SC) – Mohan Lal Brakta
47.Bharmour – ST – Thakur Singh Bharmouri
48.Indora – SC – Malender Rajan
49.Sullah – Jagdish Sapehia
50.Kangra – Surender Singh Kaku
51.Anni – SC – Bansi Lal Kaushal
52.Karsog – SC – Mahesh Raj
53.Nachan – SC – Naresh Kumar
54.Jogindernagar – Surendra Pal Thakur
55.Dharampur – Chandrashekhar
56.Sarkaghat – Pawan Kumar
57.Chintpurni – SC – Sudarshan Singh Babloo
58.Dehra – Rajesh Sharma
59.Kutlehar – Devender Kumar Bhutto
60.Bilaspur – Bumber Thakur
61.Nalagarh – Hardeep Singh Bawa
62.Shimla – Harish Janartha
63.Gagret -Chaitanya Sharma
64.Manali – Bhuvneshwar Gaur
65.Paonta Sahib – Kirnesh Jung
66.Jaisinghpur – SC – Yadvinder Goma
67.Kinnaur – ST – Jagat Singh Negi
68.Hamirpur – Pushpendra Verma