Himachal Pradesh polls 2022: Congress names Pushpendra Verma from Hamirpur on last date of filing nominations

Dr Pushpendra Verma is the son of former state industries minister Ranjeet Singh Verma. The notification for elections to the 68 Assembly seats was issued On October 17 and the last date for filing nominations was today (October 25). Scrutiny of papers will be held on October 27 (the day after tomorrow) and the last date for withdrawing nominations is October 29.

The Indian National Congress (INC) on Tuesday announced Dr Pushpendra Verma as its candidate for the Hamirpur seat on the last date of filing nominations.

Elections will be held in the state of Himachal Pradesh on November 12. However, the counting of votes will be held on December 8.

Here's the full list of Congress candidates along with the assembly constituencies they are contesting from:

1.Churah – SC – Yashwant Singh Khanna

2.Chamba – Neeraj Nayyar

3.Bhattiyat – Kuldip Singh Pathania

4.Dalhousie – Asha Kumari

5.Nurpur – Ajay Mahajan

6.Fatehpur – Bhawani Singh Pathania

7.Jawali – Chander Kumar

8.Jawalamukhi – Sanjay Rattan

9.Jaswan-Pragpur – Surinder Singh Mankotia

10.Nagrota – Raghubir Singh Bali

11.Shahpur – Kewal Singh Pathania

12.Dharamshala – Sudhir Sharma

13.Palampur – Ashish Butail

14.Baijnath – SC – Kishori Lal

15.Lahaul & Spiti – ST – Ravi Thakur

16.Kullu – Sunder Thakur

17.Sundernagar – Sohan Lal Thakur

18.Banjar – Khimi Ram

19.Seraj – Chetram Thakur

20.Darang – Kaul Singh Thakur

21.Mandi – Champa Thakur

22.Balh – SC – Prakash Chaudhary

23.Sujanpur – Rajinder Singh Rana

24.Bhoranj – SC – Suresh Kumar

25.Barsar – Inder Dutt Lakhanpal

26.Nadaun – Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

27.Haroli – Mukesh Agnihotri

28.Una – Satpal Raizada

29.Jhanduta – SC – Vivek Kumar

30.Ghumarwin – Rajesh Dharmani

31.Sri Naina Deviji – Ram Lal Thakur

32.Arki – Sanjay Awasthi

33.Doon – Ram Kumar Chaudhary

34.Solan – SC – Dhani Ram Shandil

35.Pachhad – SC – Dayal Pyari

36.Kasauli – SC – Vinod Sultanpuri

37.Nahan – Ajay Solanki

38.Sri Renukaji – SC – Vinay Kumar

39.Shillai – Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan

40.Chopal – Rajneesh Kimta

41.Theog – Kuldeep Singh Rathore

42.Kasumpti – Anirudh Singh

43.Shimla Rural – Vikramaditya Singh

44.Rampur (SC) – Nand Lal

45.Jubbal – Kotkhai – Rohit Thakur

46.Rohru (SC) – Mohan Lal Brakta

47.Bharmour – ST – Thakur Singh Bharmouri

48.Indora – SC – Malender Rajan

49.Sullah – Jagdish Sapehia

50.Kangra – Surender Singh Kaku

51.Anni – SC – Bansi Lal Kaushal

52.Karsog – SC – Mahesh Raj

53.Nachan – SC – Naresh Kumar

54.Jogindernagar – Surendra Pal Thakur

55.Dharampur – Chandrashekhar

56.Sarkaghat – Pawan Kumar

57.Chintpurni – SC – Sudarshan Singh Babloo

58.Dehra – Rajesh Sharma

59.Kutlehar – Devender Kumar Bhutto

60.Bilaspur – Bumber Thakur

61.Nalagarh – Hardeep Singh Bawa

62.Shimla – Harish Janartha

63.Gagret -Chaitanya Sharma

64.Manali – Bhuvneshwar Gaur

65.Paonta Sahib – Kirnesh Jung

66.Jaisinghpur – SC – Yadvinder Goma

67.Kinnaur – ST – Jagat Singh Negi

68.Hamirpur – Pushpendra Verma