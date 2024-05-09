Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Plus 2 Exam Results: Kerala govt schools see decline in 100% pass record; Minister V Sivankutty seeks report

    Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty sought a report within two weeks on the decline in the 100 per cent pass rate among government schools this year. He announced this year's Higher Secondary Examination under the Kerala Syllabus on Thursday (May 09) and the pass percentage was recorded at 78.69 per cent.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 9, 2024, 4:04 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday (May 09) announced this year's Higher Secondary Examination under the Kerala Syllabus and the pass percentage was recorded at 78.69 per cent, a 4.2 per cent drop from the previous year. In the Higher Secondary exam held from March 1 to 26,  2,94,888 of the 3,74,755 students who wrote the exam qualified for higher education.

    The Minister has sought a report within two weeks on the decline in the 100 percent pass rate among government schools this year. Only 7 government schools recorded a 100 per cent pass rate. He said that the higher secondary education is considered as the turning point of a student's life.

    The objective is to equip students for further education by ensuring they complete their higher secondary studies with high-quality learning. The minister highlighted that the academic year 2023-24 was particularly conducive for studies. Congratulations were extended to successful students, while the minister also emphasized that those who didn't pass should not lose hope and can achieve success with persistence.

    The group-wise pass percentage is as follows:

    Science - 84.84%
    Humanities - 67.09%
    Commerce - 76.11%

    The SAY exam (Save a Year or Improvement Exam) for students who were unable to perform well for the Plus Two exams this year will be held from June 12 to 20.

    How to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2024:

    1. Visit the website results.kite.kerala.gov.in

    2. Click on “HSE Results 2024”

    3. Enter your “Register Number” and “Date of Birth”

    4. Press “Submit”

    5. Download and save the result for future reference
     

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 4:04 PM IST
