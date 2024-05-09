Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Travancore Devaswom Board imposes restrictions on Arali flowers in temples

    The Devaswom President PS Prashanth stated that Pichi and Tulsi flowers will be used instead of Arali. The decision will be effective from May 10( Friday).

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 9, 2024, 4:09 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Travancore Devaswom Board has taken a decisive decision to avoid the Arali flower (Oleander flower) following the death of the young woman in Alappuzha. The restrictions were imposed on the usage of Nivedya Samarpanam. However, there are no restrictions on using it for pooja.

    The Devaswom President PS Prashanth stated that Pichi and Tulsi flowers will be used instead of Arali. A remarkable decision is taken considering the current widespread concern in society. The decision will be effective from Friday.

    Surya Surendran, a 24-year-old young woman, died after unintentionally eating an Arali flower last day. According to reports, the girl, a nurse by profession, fell unwell at the airport and was promptly taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her death. K Abhilashkumar, the Haripad station house officer, stated that a postmortem was performed at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital to determine the cause of her untimely death. 

    The police stated that the postmortem report stated the cause of death was due to the consumption of Arali flower and leaf. He further stated that while conversing on the phone with her relatives, she accidentally plucked and swallowed the Arali flower. She immediately realized her mistake and spit it out, but a few drops of the leaf juice got inside and made her feel discomfort.


     

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 4:09 PM IST
