    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: States with AAP-led govt are in bad shape, says Anurag Thakur

    The saffron camp is the ruling regime in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, and it recently won elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the second time. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "The AAP has nothing; the states where they have formed governments are in bad shape."

    First Published Oct 22, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

    Union minister, Anurag Thakur, took a shot at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday while discussing the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Thakur said that the AAP could not open accounts in either Uttar Pradesh or Uttarakhand during the states' elections earlier this year and that the party would 'draw a blank in Himachal Pradesh as well.' He also said that his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), would win 'more seats' than the previous election and form the government in Gujarat once more.

    The saffron camp is the ruling regime in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, and it won the elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the second time in March this year.

    "AAP has nothing; the states in which they have formed governments are in bad shape," Thakur said. 

    Referring to the BJP's 'double engine' government, he added that Himachal Pradesh would benefit from 'the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre' and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur in the state in the upcoming elections.

    Thakur is one of the BJP's top campaigners in the northern hill state ahead of the election. Other campaigners whose names were released by the party on Friday include Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and BJP President JP Nadda.

    On Friday, Thakur campaigned in his first constituency of Sujanpur. While addressing an election meeting, the Union minister was caught on camera breaking down, recalling his early days in politics in the region.

    "My father (Prem Kumar Dhumal) was appointed chief minister from Hamirpur's small district, and I was appointed a Union minister." "I am a Union Minister in a cabinet that includes former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Chandra Shekhar, and LK Advani," he explained.

    He added that after arriving in Sujanpur, he became quite emotional and needed to gather a lot of confidence to speak on stage.

    Himachal Pradesh will hold elections on November 12, with results announced on December 8. The BJP hopes to return to the state, aiming for a 35-majority in the 68 assembly constituencies. Former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Chandra Shekhar, and LK Advani are among its members," he said.

