High-speed all-terrain vehicles ready to tackle fire risks at Mahakumbh 2025

Committed to making Mahakumbh 2025 a safe and green event, the Yogi government is introducing all-terrain vehicles for the first time in the fair. These vehicles are designed to respond swiftly to fire incidents, reaching the affected spot within seconds and effectively controlling the situation.

Equipped with state-of-the-art fire safety devices, including fire extinguishers, these vehicles are capable of running at full speed on sand, swamp, and shallow water. Operated by trained firefighters, they will provide round-the-clock vigilance across the fair area, ensuring prompt action during emergencies.

Four all-terrain vehicles have already arrived in Prayagraj, and specialized training is being provided to firefighters for their operation. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to flag off these vehicles along with other advanced equipment on November 25. Powered by electric batteries, these vehicles symbolize CM Yogi's vision of a secure and environmentally friendly Mahakumbh.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services (UP Fire Services) have made comprehensive preparations to ensure that the fair area remains a zero fire incident zone. The deployment of all-terrain vehicles is a key component of these preparations.

Pramod Sharma, Chief Fire Officer of Prayagraj and Nodal Officer for Mahakumbh, stated, "Four all-terrain vehicles have been brought to Prayagraj from Germany. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off these vehicles, which have an approximate cost of two and a half crores. The deployment of these vehicles will ensure that fire safety services can be effectively managed even in the crowded areas of the region once the Mahakumbh fair commences."

Sharma further explained that the vehicles are equipped with firefighting equipment, including water tanks, taps, and pumps, which allow officers to immediately respond to fire incidents. This rapid response is critical in preventing the spread of fire, especially in its early stages.

In addition, the vehicles are fitted with an air compressor, along with a standard extinguisher. They are capable of spraying up to 9 litres of water from the gun, with 8 litres of water and 1 litre of chemical foam.

The fluorine-free foam used in these vehicles has a highly effective fire-extinguishing capacity. It can quickly extinguish fires, suppress flammable liquid fires, and prevent re-ignition, making it a dependable alternative to traditional foam.

The discharge distance of the foam is up to 45 feet, ensuring that the operator maintains a safe distance from the fire. The vehicle also features a 75-foot hose, allowing the user to reach a fire within a 100-foot radius in any direction. This range helps protect firefighters and first responders from radiation heat and toxic gases.

These vehicles are safer for firefighters, as they are equipped with advanced safety features and are Green Shield certified and biodegradable. Firefighters are receiving specialized training on how to use the vehicles and operate the fluorine-free foam system effectively.

He explained that during major fire incidents, personnel often face the challenge of navigating through crowded areas, which hampers firefighting efforts. The difficulty in transporting or operating fire engines in such areas leads to significant delays. "We needed a solution that would allow us to reach crowded areas quickly and begin firefighting operations immediately," he added.

"With heavy crowds expected across all areas during the Mahakumbh, these vehicles will be able to reach emergency situations in just a few seconds. Their speed and agility will ensure a rapid response, allowing them to extinguish various types of fires effectively."

The vehicle is designed to operate on sand, mud, rough terrain, and even in shallow water. If it becomes stuck in sand, it activates boost mode, which engages all four wheels for improved mobility.

The vehicle charges in just 4 hours and provides 8 hours of operational use. It is capable of reaching speeds of up to 60 km per hour, ensuring quick deployment and effective firefighting.

