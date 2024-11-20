Not Mumbai or Ahmedabad but Agra could be leading choice for India to host 2036 Summer Olympics

India’s ambitious pursuit to host the 2036 Summer Olympics is gaining momentum, with the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) and Agra now emerging as top contenders, surpassing earlier speculation around Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

India's expression of interest, conveyed to the IOC in October, marked a pivotal step toward securing the bid. While Ahmedabad, home to the colossal 1.32 lakh-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium, and Mumbai, the nation's financial powerhouse, were initially perceived as leading choices, the Delhi-NCR and Agra region’s growing appeal is hard to ignore.

Why Delhi-NCR and Agra are leading the race

The potential of Delhi-NCR and Agra as hosts stems from several compelling factors. Delhi, the heart of India, boasts unparalleled connectivity to key tourist destinations and houses the Indira Gandhi International Airport alongside the under-construction Noida International Airport near Jewar. Moreover, the Taj Mahal, an enduring symbol of India’s cultural legacy, could serve as the perfect emblem for the nation’s Olympic bid.

The IOC will not finalize its decision before 2025, following the election of its next president in March 2024. Thomas Bach, the current IOC chief, has openly supported India’s aspiration to host the Games. The evaluation process will assess all bids based on infrastructure, financial stability, and alignment with the IOC’s sustainability-focused “The New Norm” reforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently championed India’s Olympic ambitions, first announcing the country’s intentions during the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023. Since then, he has reiterated this vision on multiple international platforms, including at the Paris Games and to the Indian diaspora in New York.

During the Paris Games, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officials, alongside Nita Ambani, engaged in strategic back-channel discussions with IOC representatives to bolster India’s case.

