Shraddha Kapoor looked beautiful in a floral suit during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The special lace work on the suit enhances its simple elegance.
Shloka Mehta, accompanied by Akash Ambani, arrived to vote. Shloka wore a white hand-painted kurta, exuding a classy look.
Rakul Preet Singh paired a halter neck white top with black jeans. Her sunglasses enhanced her overall look.
Actress Isha Koppikar arrived to vote in loose denim and a crop top. She also wore a white crop jacket to combat Mumbai's mild winter chill.
Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, arrived to vote in a coat and jeans. She completed her bossy look with black sunglasses.
Ranbir Kapoor opted for a white t-shirt with olive green pants, giving him a smart look. Overall, all the celebrities looked stylish during the voting.