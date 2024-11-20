CAT 2024: 10 Last-Minute Tips to Boost Your Score

Career
With just a few days left for CAT 2024, these 10 tips can be highly beneficial for perfecting your preparation until the last day.
Don't learn anything new now; just revise previously learned topics. Getting entangled with new topics will only increase confusion.
Refer to your notes instead of textbooks. These will help you quickly and effectively, especially in improving weak areas.
Work on topics that you find a bit difficult. Don't learn new topics, just improve the old ones.
Take mock tests daily and solve them seriously. Identify your mistakes and try to improve.
Just taking mock tests is not enough. Analyze your performance and see where improvement is needed.
Use time wisely. First, do the questions that can be solved quickly, then the ones that seem a bit difficult.
Stay away from social media and other distractions so that your focus is entirely on the exam.
Relax a bit, meditate, and take care of your physical and mental health to avoid stress.
Don't put too much pressure. One mock test daily can be enough. Keep your mind light.
Drink plenty of water and get a good night's sleep. These will improve your mental focus and ease the path to success in the exam.