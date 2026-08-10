Suvendu Adhikari said justice must be served in the RG Kar case, confirming a fresh CBI probe is underway under court supervision. He alleged a cover-up and noted the state is acting on matters outside the CBI's scope, like a cremation scam.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that justice must be served in the RG Kar rape and murder case, informing that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case and will proceed based on documentary evidence. Speaking on the ongoing investigation, Adhikari said that the investigating team was changed and a fresh probe has started under the supervision of the court. He also alleged that an attempt was made to cover up the incident instead of conducting a proper investigation. "The CBI investigation is underway, and they will proceed based on documentary evidence. The team handling the case was changed, and a fresh investigation has begun under court supervision. The manner in which an attempt was made to cover up the incident instead of investigating it properly, the government has taken administrative action: suspending IPS officers, cancelling the licenses of doctors involved, and granting the NOC required to file chargesheets in corruption cases," Adhikari said.

He further stated that the state government and the health department are taking action on matters that do not fall under the CBI's investigation. "The state government and the health department are carrying out all necessary actions that fall outside the scope of the CBI investigation. Furthermore, the health department will take action against the racket responsible for the tragic incident involving our doctor. Today, I paid tribute to her; the 'Abhaya Trust' was inaugurated a few days ago. We will all work together under Ratna Didi's leadership to keep her memory alive. I have also directed the police to investigate matters outside the CBI's purview, specifically the cremation-related scam, and to take action against the individuals seen in the CCTV footage that day," he added.

Case Background and Legal Intervention

The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case dates back to August 9, 2024, when the body of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside a seminar room on the hospital campus. The incident sparked nationwide protests by doctors, medical students and civil society groups, who demanded a transparent investigation and stronger safety measures for healthcare professionals.

Earlier on May 21, the Calcutta High Court had directed the formation of a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) after expressing dissatisfaction with the earlier probe. The court had also reviewed the performance of the previous team, while a Sealdah court had earlier observed that the investigation had not made adequate progress. (ANI)