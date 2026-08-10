Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurated the Supra Multispeciality Hospital in Agartala, emphasizing the role of public-private partnerships in healthcare. He also attended a blood donation camp and reviewed the state's power sector and development works.

Tripura Gets New Multispeciality Hospital

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the new Supra Multispeciality Hospital at Motorstand in Agartala, marking another step towards strengthening healthcare services in the state. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister on Sunday highlighted the importance of strengthening government healthcare facilities while also recognising the significant role played by private hospitals in expanding and improving the state's overall healthcare system.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, CM Saha also attended a blood donation camp organised as part of the inauguration programme and appreciated the organisers and donors for their contribution to the cause of public health and humanitarian service.

The new multispeciality hospital is expected to further expand access to specialised healthcare services for people in Agartala and surrounding areas.

CM Saha Chairs High-Level Review Meetings

Earlier on Sunday, CM Saha chaired a high-level meeting to review various issues related to the state's power sector, with senior officials of the state government and Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) in attendance. State Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath and Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the progress of various ongoing development works under the Agartala Smart City project was reviewed, with officials apprising the Chief Minister of the status of implementation.

The meeting also discussed issues related to the repair and maintenance of national highways and roads under the Public Works Department (PWD) across the state.

Badminton Championship Inaugurated

CM Manik Saha inaugurated the 54th Senior State Badminton Championship 2026 at the NSRCC Badminton Indoor Hall, Agartala. He also addressed the gathering on this occasion. (ANI)