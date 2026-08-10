BJD and Congress workers were detained in Jharsuguda for protesting against BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak. Police took them into preventive custody as Pradhan, who resigned as Education Minister, was heading to the airport.

Opposition Workers Detained for Protesting Pradhan

Several workers of the opposition parties in Odisha -- Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress -- were detained by the Jharsuguda Police after they attempted to stage a protest against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dharmendra Pradhan while he was on his way to Veer Surendra Sai Airport, an official stated.

Pradhan was under fire recently over the NEET-UG paper leak. He had to resign from his post as Union Education Minister several days after student protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, which were organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

Police Ensure Security Amid Heightened Political Activity

According to the Jharsuguda Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) James Samad, the police on Sunday took the protesters into preventive custody as a precautionary measure to prevent any possible security breach and maintain law and order during Pradhan's movement. The detained workers were taken to a local police station.

Meanwhile, a large number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters gathered at the airport to welcome Pradhan on his arrival, leading to heightened political activity in and around the airport area.

Security arrangements were strengthened along the minister's route and around the airport in view of the proposed protest.

Addl. SP Samad said there was no untoward incident and that the BJP MP entered the airport without any obstruction. "There was no problem at all. The former Union Education Minister entered the airport. The protesters were not allowed to enter the airport area," Samad said.

Police maintained a strict security cordon around the airport to ensure smooth movement of the minister and prevent any confrontation between rival political groups.