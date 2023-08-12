High demand for Shimoga flights: IndiGo tickets selling rapidly

In a significant development, the much-awaited flight operations from Shimoga's Sogane Airport are set to begin on August 31. The commencement of flight bookings between Bengaluru and Shivamogga has generated a remarkable response from eager passengers.

Notably, IndiGo airline's tickets are witnessing an unprecedented surge in demand, with bookings scheduled up until January 6. The surge in demand has been so remarkable that ticket prices have surged to more than four times their regular rate, crossing the threshold of Rs 14,000.

IndiGo, buoyed by this positive response, is pleased with the overwhelming demand for tickets since the day of the booking launch. The flight fare for the Shivamogga's Kuvempu station to Bengaluru route initially stood at Rs 2,699, but has now exceeded Rs 14,767 due to the soaring demand.

The appeal of air travel has been particularly strong among the residents of Shivamogga, who are eager to experience the convenience of reaching destination by air. The introduction of flights marks a significant departure from the city's traditional reliance on railways and buses for transportation.

Of the total 78 available seats, an impressive 72 have been booked for flights originating from Bengaluru to Shivamogga, highlighting the enthusiasm among passengers to be a part of this inaugural experience.

Conversely, IndiGo has secured only 6 bookings for flights originating from Shivamogga to Bengaluru.

IndiGo, having secured the green light for flights between Shivamogga and Bengaluru, opened ticket reservations on June 26. This launch was met with fierce competition, with prices starting at Rs 3,999 and gradually increasing to Rs 5,900, Rs 6,900, and Rs 7,300 due to the escalating demand.

The inaugural flight will take off from Bengaluru International Airport at 9:50 am, landing in Shivamogga at 11:05 am. The return journey on the same day will see the flight departing Shivamogga at 11:25 am and arriving in Bengaluru at 12:25 pm. For August 31, each ticket has been priced at Rs. 6,227, but the rates have been adjusted to Rs. 4,000 for September 1 and subsequent dates, ensuring accessible pricing for travelers.

These developments are part of the Udan scheme, which will extend flight connections from Shivamogga to Tirupati, Goa, and Hyderabad. The inauguration of these flights is set to bring newfound accessibility and convenience to the region, offering exciting prospects for both travelers and the aviation sector.

As Shivamogga takes its first steps into the realm of air travel, it's clear that the anticipation and demand surrounding these flights are at an all-time high. With IndiGo's strategic positioning and the promising response from passengers, this venture is expected to reshape the region's transportation landscape.