Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Uttar Pradesh; 14 dead, rivers above danger mark

The heavy rains have also led to additional casualties elsewhere. In Gonda, two people drowned in separate incidents on Sunday. Gulam Nabi, 18, and his friend Chhotu were fishing in Gulharia village when they fell into deep water.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed severe flooding as multiple rivers, including the Ganga, Sharda, and Ghaghra, overflow their banks following relentless heavy rainfall. The state has been hit hard, with 14 fatalities reported from rain-related incidents and drowning since Saturday. In Meerut, a tragic building collapse in Zakir Nagar claimed the lives of 10 individuals.

The three-story house fell during the torrential downpour, causing extensive damage. District Magistrate Deepak Meena reported that rescue operations have revealed 10 confirmed deaths, while five individuals survived. "The rescue operation will continue until all debris is cleared," Meena said.

'Let there be harmony and prosperity': PM Modi's heartfelt Milad-un-Nabi wishes

The heavy rains have also led to additional casualties elsewhere. In Gonda, two people drowned in separate incidents on Sunday. Gulam Nabi, 18, and his friend Chhotu were fishing in Gulharia village when they fell into deep water. While Chhotu was rescued by locals, Nabi drowned. Similarly, in Lonianpurwa village, three women were swept away by the Ghaghra river's strong currents; Aarti (30) lost her life, but two others were saved.

In Shahjahanpur, two children tragically drowned while trying to rescue a goat from a river. Vandana (12) and Silesh (10) died, though four other children were safely retrieved by villagers.

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated locations in eastern Uttar Pradesh, along with thunderstorms and lightning. Relief efforts are ongoing as the state grapples with the impact of the floods. The Ganga and Yamuna rivers have risen above the danger mark in various districts, inundating low-lying areas and prompting the deployment of boats to evacuate affected residents.

Who is Ryan Wesley Routh? The man behind 'attempted assassination' of former US President Donald Trump

The Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner's office reported 2.2 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, exacerbating the already critical flood situation. In Prayagraj, floodwaters have breached several localities, leading to the establishment of shelter homes for displaced residents.

Latest Videos