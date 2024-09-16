'Let there be harmony and prosperity': PM Modi's heartfelt Milad-un-Nabi wishes

To further assist local law enforcement, 11 companies of the State Reserve Police and one company of the Rapid Action Force have been put on standby. Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot assured citizens that the authorities are fully prepared for the overlapping events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 16) extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, a significant Islamic festival commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad. Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi expressed his best wishes, stressing the importance of unity and peace.

In his post, the Prime Minister wrote, "Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May harmony and togetherness always prevail. Let there be joy and prosperity all around."

As the country celebrates the Islamic event, safety measures are being ramped up in various regions, particularly in Surat, Gujarat, where Eid-e-Milad processions coincide with the Ganpati Visarjan (immersion). The Surat Police, in anticipation of large crowds, have deployed over 15,000 police personnel and home guards across the city to ensure public order and security during the festivities.

"On the 16th, Eid processions will be taken out in different areas of Surat, and the Ganpati immersion process will begin from the morning of the 17th. Surat Police has made significant preparations in view of this," Gehlot said in a statement.

