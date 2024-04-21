Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Heatwave in Odisha: State govt declares summer vacations in all schools from April 25

    Senior scientist Naresh Kumar from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Delhi highlighted the prevailing heatwave conditions in East India, with projections indicating its continuation over the next few days in certain states.

    Heatwave in Odisha: State government declares summer vacations in all schools from April 25 AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 21, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

    Amidst the relentless grip of scorching heatwaves, the Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday (April 21) declared the beginning of summer vacations in all state schools from April 25. Additionally, authorities announced modified school hours, with classes scheduled to run from 6:30 am to 10:30 am from April 22 to 24.

    Senior scientist Naresh Kumar from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Delhi highlighted the prevailing heatwave conditions in East India, with projections indicating its continuation over the next few days in certain states.

    MHA launches 'Pratibimb' to help police crackdown on cyber crimes; how does it works?

    Kumar said that the issuance of a Red alert for West Bengal due to the severity of the heatwave, with temperatures soaring 6.5 to 4 degrees above normal levels. The IMD predicts a slight temperature drop in the coming days, followed by an Orange alert for the subsequent four days.

    The IMD's earlier advisory warned of severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of Odisha on April 21 and 22, with continued heatwave alerts for April 25, 2024. On April 20, the mercury soared past 43 degrees Celsius at ten locations, reaching a staggering 45.2 degrees Celsius in Baripada, Odisha's highest recorded temperature.

    'Arvind Kejriwal's sugar levels crossed 300': AAP's Atishi stages 'insulin' protest outside Delhi's Tihar Jail

    The latest IMD forecast predicts minimal fluctuations in maximum temperatures over the next 24 hours in Odisha, indicating the persistence of intense heatwave conditions.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2024, 5:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MHA launches 'Pratibimb' to help police crackdown on cyber crimes; how does it works? AJR

    MHA launches 'Pratibimb' to help police crackdown on cyber crimes; how does it works?

    Arvind Kejriwal's sugar levels crossed 300': AAP leader Atishi stages 'insulin' protest outside Delhi's Tihar jail AJR

    'Arvind Kejriwal's sugar levels crossed 300': AAP's Atishi stages 'insulin' protest outside Delhi's Tihar Jail

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain across the state for next 5 days rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain across the state for next 5 days

    LS Polls 2024: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi have same voice when speaking against Kerala; says CM Pinarayi Vijayan rkn

    LS Polls 2024: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi have same voice when speaking against Kerala; says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar suspends 97 KSRTC employees; Here's why rkn

    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar suspends 97 KSRTC employees; Here's why

    Recent Stories

    Namrata Malla HOT SEXY pictures: 6 times the Bhojpuri actress showed off her BOLD body RKK

    Namrata Malla HOT SEXY pictures: 6 times the Bhojpuri actress showed off her BOLD body

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR batters dominate RCB with explosive batting display at Eden Gardens (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: KKR batters dominate RCB with explosive batting display at Eden Gardens (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's playful gesture to Sunil Narine sparks laughter at the Eden Gardens (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's playful gesture to Sunil Narine sparks laughter at the Eden Gardens (WATCH)

    Did Twinkle Khanna perform at Dawood Ibrahim parties? Mrs Funnybones hilarious response goes viral RKK

    Did Twinkle Khanna perform at Dawood Ibrahim parties? Mrs Funnybones hilarious response goes viral

    Chocolate peanut butter to blueberry chia, 5 healthy and tasty smoothie recipes for your kids RKK

    Chocolate peanut butter to blueberry chia, 5 healthy and tasty smoothie recipes for your kids

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM Modi's candid insight into his mindset

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM's candid insight into his mindset (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of Enforcement Directorate'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of ED'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon