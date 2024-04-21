Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MHA launches 'Pratibimb' to help police crackdown on cyber crimes; how does it works?

    Offering a significant advantage, 'Pratibimb' displays mobile numbers associated with cybercrimes across India on a Geographic Information System (GIS) map. This feature allows law enforcement personnel and service providers to pinpoint the precise locations of mobile numbers engaged in criminal activities.

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has developed a latest tool in the fight against cybercrime with the launch of the 'Pratibimb' software by the Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). Designed to aid law agencies, including state police forces, 'Pratibimb' aims to map cybercriminals in real-time and dismantle their networks.

    Offering a significant advantage, 'Pratibimb' displays mobile numbers associated with cybercrimes across India on a Geographic Information System (GIS) map. This feature allows law enforcement personnel and service providers to pinpoint the precise locations of mobile numbers engaged in criminal activities.

    Since its recent launch, the software has enabled monitoring of cybercriminals. However, these individuals often change locations to evade authorities, posing a challenge to tracking efforts.

    Focused efforts have been directed towards identified cybercrime hotspots in Haryana and Jharkhand. In a notable operation, Haryana police arrested as many as 42 cybercriminals in Nuh, Mewat, seizing several items including cell phones, fake Aadhaar cards, SIM cards, cash, and ATM cards. This operation marks a significant step in combating nationwide cyber-fraud cases.

    Additionally, I4C successfully identified fraudsters involved in manipulating fantasy cricket betting games. These individuals exploited live matches to gain an advantage in fantasy team selections, a tactic difficult for users to detect independently.

    With its advanced capabilities, 'Pratibimb' is expected to enhance the efforts of police officials in tackling cybercrime across the country. The MHA has issued directives to central agencies to take targeted actions against identified cybercriminal hotspots, reinforcing its commitment to cybersecurity and public safety.

