Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Arvind Kejriwal's sugar levels crossed 300': AAP's Atishi stages 'insulin' protest outside Delhi's Tihar Jail

    Arvind Kejriwal has been in custody since March 21, following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case related to the Delhi government's former excise policy.

    Arvind Kejriwal's sugar levels crossed 300': AAP leader Atishi stages 'insulin' protest outside Delhi's Tihar jail AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 21, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

    Delhi's Education Minister Atishi on Sunday (April 21) made startling claims regarding the health condition of jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that his sugar levels have exceeded 300. She also participated in a protest organized by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) outside the Tihar jail, urging the administration to provide insulin to Kejriwal.

    The protest ensued after the Tihar jail administration submitted a report to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, asserting that Kejriwal had not been denied insulin during his medical treatment. The report said that the chief minister's health was monitored by a specialist who recommended oral anti-diabetic drugs.

    Amritsar: Husband ties pregnant wife to cot, burns her alive for stopping him from keeping expensive pigeon

    Arvind Kejriwal has been in custody since March 21, following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case related to the Delhi government's former excise policy.

    Addressing repoter, Atishi slammed the BJP-led administration, accusing them of denying insulin to Kejriwal despite his deteriorating health condition. She emphasized the urgency of insulin administration for sugar levels exceeding 300.

    In a tweet, Atishi condemned the alleged political interference, claiming that the Tihar administration, acting on BJP's instructions, refused to provide insulin to Kejriwal. She also highlighted the community's attempt to provide insulin, which was reportedly rejected by the police.

    LS Polls 2024: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi have same voice when speaking against Kerala; says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Meanwhile, Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Tihar Jail officials of inconsistency in medical care provision. He claimed that after nearly 20 days of Kejriwal's detention, the administration requested a diabetologist from AIIMS, contradicting their earlier assurances of adequate medical facilities.

    Responding to Bharadwaj's allegations, the Tihar administration clarified that senior specialists from AIIMS conducted a detailed consultation with Kejriwal via video conference. Following the assessment, Kejriwal was advised to continue his prescribed medication, with regular evaluations scheduled.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2024, 3:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain across the state for next 5 days rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain across the state for next 5 days

    LS Polls 2024: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi have same voice when speaking against Kerala; says CM Pinarayi Vijayan rkn

    LS Polls 2024: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi have same voice when speaking against Kerala; says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar suspends 97 KSRTC employees; Here's why rkn

    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar suspends 97 KSRTC employees; Here's why

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: PM Modi honored at 2550th Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav (WATCH) AJR

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: PM Modi honored at 2550th Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav (WATCH)

    Amritsar Husband ties pregnant wife to cot, burns her alive for stopping expensive pigeon keeping AJR

    Amritsar: Husband ties pregnant wife to cot, burns her alive for stopping him from keeping expensive pigeon

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain across the state for next 5 days rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain across the state for next 5 days

    Football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez confident of semifinal berth after victory against Chennaiyin FC osf

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez confident of semifinal berth after victory against Chennaiyin FC

    Actress Shinnova claims Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan is her 'biological father', demands DNA and files petition RKK

    Actress Shinnova claims Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan is her 'biological father', demands DNA and files petition

    How to remove dark circles at home? rkn

    How to remove dark circles at home?

    Germany Brandenburg Gate hosts 4,000 for 'smoke-in' celebrating cannabis legalization in Berlin (WATCH) AJR

    Germany: Brandenburg Gate hosts 4,000 for 'smoke-in' celebrating cannabis legalization in Berlin (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM Modi's candid insight into his mindset

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM's candid insight into his mindset (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of Enforcement Directorate'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of ED'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi speaks to Asianet News during Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Voter Sentiment, ED arrests, North South divide and More

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi speaks to Asianet News on Elections, ED arrests, North South divide & more (WATCH)

    Video Icon