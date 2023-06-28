Heartbreaking! Zomato delivery agent eating food from plastic bag moves netizens - WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A video of a Zomato delivery agent eating food from a plastic bag went viral on social media following which netizens expressed disappointment at the situation. The video, which was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan.

    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    A video showing a Zomato delivery person eating meals out of a plastic bag swiftly went viral, leaving many internet users disappointed. The video, which was posted on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, shows the agent hurriedly eating food (likely dal or chawal) from a plastic bag while standing by himself next to his motorcycle. He is wearing a Zomato t-shirt and holding a corporate delivery bag. He is gulping the food down as quickly as possible, seemingly to go about his duties faster.

    The video, which has been viewed by millions, showed the delivery agent eating dal chawal from a plastic bag. Sharan posted the video on Twitter with the caption, "Take care of them too in this season." He is gulping the food down as quickly as possible, seemingly to go about his duties faster.

    The video moved social media users too and they were quick to pour their hearts out in the comments section. Many of them felt that the food delivery workers deserved more credit for their effort. "

    "Heartbreaking to see such videos," commented a user. Another Twitter user commented, "Almost cried." 

    “I always make sure to offer a packet of biscuits / some fruit, / milk sharbat depending on what I have handy that time to any delivery guy who comes to deliver at my doorstep.. their smiles are priceless,” quipped a Twitter user. "Heartbreaking to see such videos," another Twitter user wrote. 

    This is not the first time that a Zomato delivery agent has been caught eating food. In 2019, a video of a Zomato delivery agent eating food from a customer's order went viral on social media. 

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 4:53 PM IST
    Video Icon