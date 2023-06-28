BREAKING: First monsoon session of Parliament in New Parliament building from July 17; check details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The BJP-led NDA, with the support of nominated members has a strength of 111 members in the upper House as against the Opposition's combined strength of 106, excluding friendly parties such as YSRCP, BJD, BSP, TDP and Janata Dal (Secular).

    First monsoon session of Parliament in New Parliament building from July 17; check details
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 1:13 PM IST

    The monsoon session of Parliament will start in new Parliament building from July 17 and is likely to conclude on August 10. On Tuesday, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs chaired by Union minister Rajnath Singh had said that the dates would be finalised in a day or two.

    According to reports, the dates that were proposed before the Cabinet were July  17 or 20. The session may conclude on August 10. Though the new Parliament building has been inaugurated, some work is still going on. So in case the new Parliament could not be fully prepared to hold a session, the possibility of holding it in the old building cannot be ruled out.

    According to various reports, the main highlight of the session is likely to be on the bill that is likely to replace the Union government's ordinance giving more administrative powers to the Lieutenant Governor's office, against which AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is meeting Opposition leaders seeking support against the bill.

    However, the Indian National Congress is yet to announce its stand on the bill. The ordinance nullifies the Supreme Court's May 11 judgement giving the Delhi government greater legislative and administrative control over "services" as it gives the L-G final say in the matter.

    It can be seen that the bill will be passed easily in the Lok Sabha as the BJP-led NDA enjoys a clear majority in the lower House. In Rajya Sabha, however, where the current strength is 238 with seven vacant seats - four from Jammu and Kashmir, two nominated and one from West Bengal which brings down the majority mark in the Upper House to 120 - the BJP-led government may face some resistance.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 1:25 PM IST
