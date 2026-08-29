NHPC held its 50th AGM, proposing a final dividend of Rs 0.21 per share for FY26. CMD Bhupender Gupta highlighted a record 1,850 MW capacity addition and a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,220.46 crore for the financial year 2025-26.

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) hosted its 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday through video conferencing from its Registered Office, Faridabad. As per a press release, the members of the Company, inter alia, considered the proposal for declaration of a final dividend of Rs 0.21 per equity share for FY 2025-26, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per equity share paid in February 2026. Bhupender Gupta, CMD, addressed the shareholders at the AGM. Members of the NHPC Board, including Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director (Projects), Suprakash Adhikari, Director (Technical), Mahesh Kumar Sharma, Director (Finance), Paresh R Ranpara, Director (Personnel), Diwakar Nath Misra, Government Nominee Director, Dr Bernadette Lyngdoh, Independent Director, were also present alongwith Rupa Deb, Company Secretary.

Hydropower's Crucial Role in Clean Energy Transition

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta highlighted the growing importance of hydropower in India's clean energy transition, particularly for grid balancing, peaking support and energy storage amid the rapid expansion of solar and wind power. He said that the renewed focus on Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) and supportive policy measures present significant opportunities for the hydropower sector. He added that NHPC is well positioned to leverage these opportunities through its strong hydropower portfolio and growing presence in solar, wind and other clean energy segments.

Reiterating NHPC's long-term vision, he said that the Company remains committed to achieving 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2047 and making a significant contribution to India's energy security and clean energy transition, the release said.

FY 2025-26 Performance Highlights

Record Capacity Addition

Highlighting the Company's performance during FY 2025-26, Gupta stated that NHPC achieved its highest-ever capacity addition of 1,850 MW in a single financial year through commissioning of Subansiri Lower (750 MW), Parbati-II (800 MW) and Karnisar Solar (300 MW) projects, reflecting the Company's sustained project execution capabilities built over five decades. The Company's consolidated installed capacity, including subsidiaries and joint ventures, crossed 9,333 MW, with 17 projects aggregating 9,204 MW under construction.

Operational Excellence and Power Generation

On a standalone basis, NHPC's power stations generated 23,307 Million Units (MU) during FY 2025-26 from an installed capacity of 7,401 MW across 25 power stations. Despite the variability in river flows, this performance reflects the continued focus of NHPC's operations teams on plant availability, efficient reservoir management and preventive maintenance.

Strong Financial Performance

On the financial performance of the Company, Gupta stated that NHPC recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,220.46 crore and standalone net profit of ₹3,617.80 crore during FY 2025-26. He also highlighted the Company's continued focus on prudent financial management while scaling up investments in its large project pipeline.

Key Project Developments

NHPC made significant progress on its project development and clean energy initiatives, including CCEA approval for the 1,720 MW Kamala HEP, substantial progress in the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project and signing of an MoA with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for the 3,097 MW Etalin HEP. The Company also advanced its Pumped Storage and Renewable Energy portfolio, including the 50 MW floating solar project at West Kallada, Kerala and achieved full restoration of the 510 MW Teesta-V Power Station in Sikkim.

Marking 50 Years of Nation-Building

The 50th AGM also marked an important milestone in NHPC's five-decade journey, following the completion of 50 years of the Company's establishment and the celebration of its Golden Jubilee in November 2025, the release said.

Gupta expressed his gratitude to the Government of India, Central and State Governments, regulators, shareholders, stakeholders and appreciated employees for their continued support and contribution to NHPC's growth. He reaffirmed that NHPC will continue to build on its five decades of experience and expertise and contribute to the nation's transition towards a secure, sustainable and green energy future. (ANI)