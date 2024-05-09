Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Which gods are worshipped and why?

Lifestyle
Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated on the third day of the bright half of the Hindu lunar month of Vaishakha.
While various deities are worshipped on Akshaya Tritiya depending on regional traditions and beliefs, there is no specific deity universally associated with this festival.
Devotees offer prayers to Lord Vishnu on Akshaya Tritiya perform rituals, and visit Vishnu temples to seek his blessings for prosperity and abundance.
As the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and abundance, Goddess Lakshmi is also worshipped to seek blessings for financial prosperity, success, and overall well-being.
Lord Kubera, the treasurer of wealth in Hindu mythology, is worshipped on Akshaya Tritiya to seek his blessings for wealth, prosperity, and financial stability.
Lord Ganesha is worshipped at the beginning of any auspicious occasion, including Akshaya Tritiya, to ensure success and prosperity in endeavors.