    Bihar man stabbed 6 times for watching Nupur Sharma's video

    A purported video of the Sitamarhi incident, in which a man was stabbed six times, has gone viral. A young man is shown in this video covered in blood. According to witnesses, the young man was standing outside a paan store, watching Nupur Sharma's video.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

    In an attack reminiscent of cases in Rajasthan's Udaipur and Maharashtra's Amravati, a young man was attacked with a knife allegedly over the controversial video of expelled BJP leader Nupur Sharma in Sitamarhi, Bihar. The local police, however, denied that the incident had anything to do with other crimes.

    Ankit Jha (23) was critically hurt in the Sitamarhi incident. According to reports, the event occurred on July 16. Police have charged five people and arrested two of them. The main accused is still at large. The attack was perpetrated by five people. Gaura alias Mohammad Nihal and Mohammad Bilal of Nanpur village are among them.

    A purported video of the Sitamarhi incident, in which a man was stabbed six times, has gone viral. A young man is shown in this video covered in blood. According to witnesses, the young man was standing outside a paan store, watching Nupur Sharma's video. He then got into a fight with another young man who was smoking a cigarette nearby. Later, the man arrived with his friends and assaulted Ankit. Ankit had been stabbed six times. Ankit was taken to the hospital, where his condition is serious.

    Media reports suggest that Ankit's family claimed that after seeing the Nupur Sharma video, youngsters of different faiths attacked him. The key suspect is being sought. On the complaint of the injured's father, Manoj Jha, a resident of Nanpur village, a case was opened. The identities of the accused have been provided by the victim. The family claimed that they cited the Nupur Sharma case in their initial report about the attack, but the police later instructed them to remove it. An FIR was filed in order to remove Nupur Sharma's name from the second complaint.

