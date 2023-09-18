Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hampers with Indian Constitution, commemorative coin, stamp and more await MPs in new Parliament - WATCH

    The article discusses the transition of parliamentarians to a new Parliament building, marking the end of an era in the historic old building and detailing the unique hamper they will receive as they move.

    Hampers with Indian Constitution, commemorative coin, stamp and more await MPs in new Parliament - WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 9:33 PM IST

    On Tuesday, parliamentarians will be greeted with a special hamper as they transition to the new Parliament building. The special session commenced on Monday in the old premises and is set to relocate to the revamped complex tomorrow. The hamper itself is a thoughtful gesture, consisting of a jute bag containing a copy of the Constitution, a commemorative stamp, and a special coin. Notably, the names of the Members of Parliament (MPs) are inscribed on these jute bags.

    Also read: Explained: When MPs move to new Parliament, what happens to the old building?

    "Special Gift bag containing the constitution of India, commemorative coin and stamp and booklet on New Parliament will be given to MPs tomorrow on the opening day in the New Parliament Building," read a post by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    The transition to the new Parliament building is a significant moment in the history of India's legislative process. The old building, completed in 1927 and now 96 years old, holds a wealth of historical significance, having witnessed pivotal events, including the adoption of the Constitution. Over time, it became evident that the old building no longer met the contemporary requirements of India's evolving democracy.

    On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a heartfelt tribute to the old building in his address to the Lok Sabha. He paid homage to "every brick" of the historic structure and expressed his belief that MPs would enter the new building with a sense of "new hope and confidence."

    The new Parliament building, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi this May, marks a significant milestone in India's legislative history. This modern complex boasts impressive features, including the ability to comfortably accommodate 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber, 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber, and a staggering 1,280 MPs for a joint session of both Houses in the Lok Sabha chamber.

    Also read: New Parliament boasts automated mic system amid mic-muting controversies: Report

    This state-of-the-art triangular-shaped four-storeyed building spans a built-up area of 64,500 square meters. It is equipped with three primary gates - Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar - each serving distinct purposes, with separate entrances dedicated to VIPs, MPs, and visitors.

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 9:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Political heat rises as PM Modi convenes Cabinet meeting during special session of Parliament ; check details AJR

    Political heat rises as PM Modi convenes Cabinet meeting during special session of Parliament ; check details

    Sena vs Sena Supreme Court asks Maha speaker to take up disqualification petitions within a week gcw

    Sena vs Sena: Supreme Court asks Maha speaker to take up disqualification petitions within a week

    Explained What happens to old Parliament building once proceedings move to new one snt

    Explained: When MPs move to new Parliament, what happens to the old building?

    New Parliament boasts automated mic system amid mic-muting controversies: Report AJR

    New Parliament boasts automated mic system amid mic-muting controversies: Report

    Tigers mating at Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru: Viral video (WATCH) vkp

    Tigers mating at Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru: Viral video (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Political heat rises as PM Modi convenes Cabinet meeting during special session of Parliament ; check details AJR

    Political heat rises as PM Modi convenes Cabinet meeting during special session of Parliament ; check details

    Sports Asian Games 2023: India faces uphill battle against China in opener amid controversy osf

    Asian Games 2023: India faces uphill battle against China in opener amid controversy

    Modak to Biryani-7 Dinner ideas For Ganeshotsav RBA EAI

    Modak to Biryani-7 Dinner ideas for Ganeshotsav

    Iran releases 5 Americans after US unfreezes billions in oil revenue for Tehran

    Iran releases 5 Americans after US unfreezes billions in oil revenue for Tehran

    Lijo Jose Pellissery's 45th birthday: Mohanlal announces release date of filmmaker's Malaikottai Vaaliban ADC

    Lijo Jose Pellissery's 45th birthday: Mohanlal announces release date of filmmaker's Malaikottai Vaaliban

    Recent Videos

    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon