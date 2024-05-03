Lifestyle

Shimla to Darjeeling: 7 cool places in India for a comfortable summer

Discover India's cool summer retreats! From the misty hills of Darjeeling to the serene backwaters of Kerala, escape the heat and explore scenic wonders

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, is a popular hill station known for its pleasant climate and scenic beauty. Explore the colonial architecture

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Famous for its tea plantations and the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), Darjeeling offers cool temperatures and breathtaking views

Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

While Ladakh is cold most of the year, summer brings comfortable temperatures during the day, making it perfect for exploring its stunning landscapes

Munnar, Kerala

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Munnar is known for its lush green tea estates, misty mountains, and cool climate. Take a leisurely stroll through tea gardens

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Surrounded by towering peaks and lush greenery, Manali offers a refreshing escape from the summer heat. Visit attractions like Solang Valley, Rohtang Pass

Coorg, Karnataka

Also known as the Scotland of India, Coorg boasts of coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, and a pleasant climate throughout the year. Explore Abbey Falls

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty is a charming hill station in Tamil Nadu known for its botanical gardens, lakes, and pleasant weather

