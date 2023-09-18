Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Parliament boasts automated mic system amid mic-muting controversies: Report

    The new Parliament building will also adopt paperless practices, providing each MP with a tablet computer. Enhanced security measures include a biometric access system, and stricter entry requirements for journalists.

    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 5:10 PM IST

    The upcoming shift to India's new Parliament building brings with it a range of modern features, reports said. One notable addition is the implementation of an "automated system" designed to automatically switch off an MP's microphone when their allotted speaking time ends. This development comes in response to allegations that the government has previously stifled opposition voices by manually muting their microphones during parliamentary sessions.

    The building itself is designed with six gates, each named after creatures, both real and mythological, including the elephant and Garuda, the eagle that serves as Vishnu's mount.

    The introduction of the automated microphone system aims to address concerns regarding the fair allocation of speaking time in Parliament. Opposition parties have accused the government of interfering with their ability to speak during sessions, particularly when discussing contentious issues such as the Hindenburg report's allegations of financial impropriety by the Adani Group.

    Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has criticized the government for such alleged disruptions and called them an "insult." The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, however, has attributed these issues to technical faults.

     

    In a video shared by the Congress party, microphones remained inactive for nearly 20 minutes, only returning to functionality when Speaker Om Birla called on MPs to maintain decorum. Additionally, the BJP decided that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi would not be permitted to speak until he issued an apology for comments he made in London.

    In March, Rahul Gandhi claimed that functioning microphones were often disabled when opposition leaders attempted to speak. He stated, "Our mikes are not out of order... they are functioning, but you still can't switch them on. That has happened to me a number of times," during an event in London.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the five-day special session of Parliament today, addressing a wide range of topics in his 51-minute speech. His remarks covered everything from criticisms of the opposition to accolades for his government's achievements, including references to the G20 summit and the Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission.

