Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nadikar Review: Check out first responses of Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir's comedy thriller drama

    Nadikar, starring Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir, and Balu Varghese among others was released on Friday (May 03). The comedy thriller film directed by Lal Jr and written by Suvin S Somasekharan. Check out the first responses from the theatres.

    Nadikar Review: Check out first responses of Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir's comedy thriller drama anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 3, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

    Nadikar, a comedy thriller film directed by Lal Jr and written by Suvin S Somasekharan was released on Friday (May 03). The film stars Tovino Thomas, Divya Pillai, Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, and Bhavana. According to initial reports, the film is getting a good response from the theatres. The jokes have all landed well, with praise particularly directed at the excellent background music of Nadikar and the stellar performance of the film's lead actor, Tovino Thomas.

    Nadikar tells the story of David Padikkal, an actor who shot to superstardom in the Malayalam film industry.

    Viewers of the film 'Nadikar' are taking to social media to express their appreciation for its compelling narration. Directed by Lal Jr., the film features Bhavana as the heroine alongside Tovino in the lead role. With a wide release on over a thousand screens worldwide, 'Nadikar' is garnering attention for its engaging storytelling.

    The film is jointly produced by Godspeed Cinema and Mythri Movie Makers.

    'Nadikar' also has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Dhyan Srinivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Lal, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Ranjith, Indrans, Madhupal, Ganapathy, Vijay Babu, Altaf Salim, Manikuttan, Major Ravi, Moore, Sumit, Nishant Sagar, Abhiram Phuduwal, Chandu Salimkumar, Srikanth Murali, Arjun Nandakumar, Divya Pillai, Jordy Poonjar, Dinesh Prabhakar, Abu Salim, Baijukuttan, Shawn Xavier, Thushara Pillai, Devi Ajith, Sminu Sijo, Krishna Sangeet, Lechu (Bigg Boss fame), Rajith (Bigg Boss fame).
     

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aranmanai 4 REVIEW: Is Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Sundar C's movie worth your time? READ reaction RBA

    Aranmanai 4 REVIEW: Is Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Sundar C's movie worth your time? READ reaction

    Who is Paul Richard Soliz? Does Britney Spears' latest boyfriend have a criminal record? RBA

    Who is Paul Richard Soliz? Does Britney Spears' latest boyfriend have a criminal record? Read THIS

    Deepak Tijori reveals SHOCKING incident about Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan from the 90s; Read on ATG

    Deepak Tijori reveals SHOCKING incident about Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan from the 90s; Read on

    Sabari REVIEW Is Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's psychological thriller worth watching? RBA

    Sabari REVIEW: Is Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's psychological thriller worth watching? READ this

    WATCH - Nagarjuna's look from Dhanush's 'Kubera' OUT; mysterious first look unveiled ATG

    WATCH - Nagarjuna's look from Dhanush's 'Kubera' OUT; mysterious first look unveiled

    Recent Stories

    Kerala man loses over Rs 4 lakh in OTP scam; Malappuram district commission orders bank to reimburse anr

    Kerala man loses over Rs 4 lakh in OTP scam; Malappuram district commission orders bank to reimburse; Read

    Chopper scheduled to pick up Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare crashes, pilot safe (WATCH) gcw

    Chopper scheduled to pick up Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare crashes, pilot safe (WATCH)

    Karnataka: 6 injured, 1 critical after AC explodes in Ballari's Kalyan Jewellers vkp

    Karnataka: 6 injured, 1 critical after AC explodes in Ballari's Kalyan Jewellers

    His loyalty, dedication will definitely bring him success': Priyanka Gandhi hails KL Sharma's candidature gcw

    'His loyalty, dedication will definitely bring him success': Priyanka Gandhi hails KL Sharma's candidature

    New India is a dangerous entity Pakistan UN envoy munir akram trolled for attack on PM Modi over targeted killings (WATCH) snt

    'New India is a dangerous entity': Pak UN envoy trolled for attack on PM Modi over targeted killings (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon