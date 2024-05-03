Nadikar Review: Check out first responses of Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir's comedy thriller drama

Nadikar, starring Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir, and Balu Varghese among others was released on Friday (May 03). The comedy thriller film directed by Lal Jr and written by Suvin S Somasekharan. Check out the first responses from the theatres.

According to initial reports, the film is getting a good response from the theatres. The jokes have all landed well, with praise particularly directed at the excellent background music of Nadikar and the stellar performance of the film's lead actor, Tovino Thomas.

Nadikar tells the story of David Padikkal, an actor who shot to superstardom in the Malayalam film industry.

Viewers of the film 'Nadikar' are taking to social media to express their appreciation for its compelling narration. Directed by Lal Jr., the film features Bhavana as the heroine alongside Tovino in the lead role. With a wide release on over a thousand screens worldwide, 'Nadikar' is garnering attention for its engaging storytelling.

The film is jointly produced by Godspeed Cinema and Mythri Movie Makers.

'Nadikar' also has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Dhyan Srinivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Lal, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Ranjith, Indrans, Madhupal, Ganapathy, Vijay Babu, Altaf Salim, Manikuttan, Major Ravi, Moore, Sumit, Nishant Sagar, Abhiram Phuduwal, Chandu Salimkumar, Srikanth Murali, Arjun Nandakumar, Divya Pillai, Jordy Poonjar, Dinesh Prabhakar, Abu Salim, Baijukuttan, Shawn Xavier, Thushara Pillai, Devi Ajith, Sminu Sijo, Krishna Sangeet, Lechu (Bigg Boss fame), Rajith (Bigg Boss fame).



