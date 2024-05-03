Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Video: 'Kaise Ho Gaya', emotional Bharti Singh reveals she’s admitted to hospital for gallbladder surgery

    Bharti Singh informed her fans via a social media video that she was taken to the hospital after she experienced pain in her abdomen. Doctors revealed she has stones in her gallbladder.

    Bharti Singh reveals she is admitted to hospital for gallbladder surgery RBA
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

    Comedian and television host Bharti Singh has been admitted to the hospital. She released a fresh video, taped from her hospital bed, informing her viewers that she was sent to the hospital after experiencing abdominal pain. While she initially dismissed it as a gastrointestinal condition, she eventually decided to go to the hospital when the discomfort would not go away. Bharti said that testing revealed stones in her gallbladder, and physicians are working on the necessary therapy.

    Bharti maintained a hard front throughout the day, but at night, she became weak and questioned how it all happened. She also burst into tears since she missed her son Gola. She said he was hunting for her all over the home and she was frightened about him. She prayed that this would stop soon and she could reconnect with her kid. Haarsh might also be seen in the footage, looking scared. Watch the video below.

    Bharti's hospitalisation came just a few days after speaking out against the television business's terrible work atmosphere. Haarsh stated on their podcast that performers would operate with a minimum of hours of sleep and would stay on sets for more than 15 hours. 

    "I've seen directors and creatives suffer from heart attacks and other health difficulties as a result of sleep deprivation. People would drink tea, smoke, eat only specific foods, and suffer from acidity, but they would be unable to manage it," he explained.

    Bharti said, "I've seen girls working with drops on everyday soaps. They were not permitted to return home since the shooting had not been broadcast by then." Harsh then said that director one was more concerned with getting the ideal shot on camera than with the actors being in a 'life and death scenario'.  

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
