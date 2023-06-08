Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hajj 2023: Over 2000 pilgrims from Kerala reach Mecca

    Under the supervision of the Kerala State Hajj Committee, 2,145 pilgrims from Kerala have already travelled by flight to the holy city of Mecca. 13 flights took off from various airports in Kerala so far this season, carrying a total of 1099 males and 1046 female pilgrims. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 3:38 PM IST

    Up to June 7, nine flights from Karipur, three from Kannur, and one from Kochi set out on the sacred journey.

    In the next few days, more pilgrims are anticipated to set out on their spiritual journeys. 

    On Wednesday morning and evening, two aircraft carrying 145 passengers each departed for Mecca from Karipur Airport. Muhammed Thurab Saqafi presided over the depart gathering of those pilgrimage groups.

    In the same way, Minister V Abdurahiman flagged off Saudi Arabian Airlines flight SV 3783, carrying 209 male and 196 female Haj pilgrims, at Nedumbassery airport on Wednesday morning.

    Over 4,000 women, the largest group to date, are getting ready to travel for Haj without mehram (male companion), with the first flight scheduled to depart on May 21. Many of these women—more than 2,800—are from Kerala. Since policy changes in 2018 made it possible for Muslim women over 45 to go in groups of four or more for Haj without mehram, the state's women have taken the initiative each year since.

    The most number of women to date, 4,313, will perform Haj under the "without mehram" category. They are from 25 states and Union Territories altogether.

    The top state on the list is Kerala (2,807), which is followed by the following states: Uttar Pradesh (222), Tamil Nadu (195), Maharashtra (162), Karnataka (140), Jammu & Kashmir (132), Madhya Pradesh (128), West Bengal (82), Telangana (76), and Gujarat (70). There are four women from Haryana and three from Goa.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 3:38 PM IST
